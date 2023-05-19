Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales pair Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have retired from international rugby four months before the World Cup.

Jones, 37, is world rugby's record cap holder following 170 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

His announcement came just an hour after 33-year-old Tipuric announced he was also quitting international rugby.

Both Ospreys forwards had been had been named in Warren Gatland's 54-man training squad for September's tournament in France.

Jones, who made his international debut against Argentina in 2006, has played 158 times for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions on four tours.

He led the Lions on the 2021 tour of South Africa and was skipper for the 2013 Test winning decider against Australia in Sydney.

He captained Wales a record 52 times including guiding them to the 2019 Grand Slam where he was named the Six Nations player of the tournament. That was one of three Grand Slams and five Six Nations titles for Jones.

Jones has also won three league titles with Ospreys and is due to appear for the Barbarians against World XV and Swansea, his hometown club, later this month.

"Having been selected in this year's preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from the international game," he said on social media external-link .

"So, after 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.

"My grandfather and father both nurtured my passion for rugby in my younger days which has continued throughout.

"The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true, and to represent my home region, the Ospreys, and clubs within the region, namely Mumbles and particularly Bonymaen who guided me in my favourite years, was beyond special and something for which I am hugely grateful.

"A huge thank you to the staff and players who have been part of my journey, I wish you all well for the future.

"To the supporters, thank you for the support and making the most special occasions even more memorable.

"To the people closest to me, my family, I couldn't have done it without you.

"Through injury, loss and success, you've always been there and will be for whatever's next.

"Despite all I have accomplished, my children will always be my biggest achievement."

His announcement swiftly followed that by his long-time team-mate Tipuric.

The three-time British & Irish Lions tourist has not given a specific reason behind the decision but confirmed he will continue to play for his regional side Ospreys.

Making the shock announcement on social media, he said: "During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby."

He made his Wales debut in 2011 against Argentina and was a Six Nations winner in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021 in a glittering 12-year Test career.

He was a key member of the Wales team that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals four years later and was expected to appear at a third tournament in France this September having been named in Gatland's early squad.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories," he added in the statement external-link .

"I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

The Welsh Rugby Union said, in a social media post: "Diolch am bopeth Tips", which means "thanks for everything" in Welsh.

Regarded as among the finest all-round players of his generation, Tipuric emerged from the shadow of Sam Warburton to make the Wales number seven jersey his own. He went on to captain Wales last year.

Ospreys said his decision to step down from Test rugby would be "sorely felt" by Welsh rugby.

"Known for his incredible work rate, agility, and rugby IQ, Tipuric has been an integral part of the Welsh national team for over a decade," the club said in a statement. external-link

"He has become known as one of the finest open-side flankers in the game. He has contributed significantly to Welsh rugby's recent successes, including two Grand Slams."

Tipuric missed the last month of the regular domestic season with a foot injury sustained during Ospreys' Champions Cup defeat at Saracens in April.