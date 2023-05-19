Close menu

Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric announce shock retirement from Test rugby

By Gareth Griffiths and Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales pair Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have retired from international rugby four months before the World Cup.

Jones, 37, is world rugby's record cap holder following 170 Tests for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

His announcement came just an hour after 33-year-old Tipuric announced he was also quitting international rugby.

Both Ospreys forwards had been had been named in Warren Gatland's 54-man training squad for September's tournament in France.

Jones, who made his international debut against Argentina in 2006, has played 158 times for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions on four tours.

He led the Lions on the 2021 tour of South Africa and was skipper for the 2013 Test winning decider against Australia in Sydney.

He captained Wales a record 52 times including guiding them to the 2019 Grand Slam where he was named the Six Nations player of the tournament. That was one of three Grand Slams and five Six Nations titles for Jones.

Jones has also won three league titles with Ospreys and is due to appear for the Barbarians against World XV and Swansea, his hometown club, later this month.

"Having been selected in this year's preliminary Rugby World Cup squad, and after ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from the international game," he said on social mediaexternal-link.

"So, after 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.

"My grandfather and father both nurtured my passion for rugby in my younger days which has continued throughout.

"The opportunity to be professional in the sport I love was a dream come true, and to represent my home region, the Ospreys, and clubs within the region, namely Mumbles and particularly Bonymaen who guided me in my favourite years, was beyond special and something for which I am hugely grateful.

"A huge thank you to the staff and players who have been part of my journey, I wish you all well for the future.

"To the supporters, thank you for the support and making the most special occasions even more memorable.

"To the people closest to me, my family, I couldn't have done it without you.

"Through injury, loss and success, you've always been there and will be for whatever's next.

"Despite all I have accomplished, my children will always be my biggest achievement."

His announcement swiftly followed that by his long-time team-mate Tipuric.

The three-time British & Irish Lions tourist has not given a specific reason behind the decision but confirmed he will continue to play for his regional side Ospreys.

Making the shock announcement on social media, he said: "During the off season I've had time to reflect on my career and now seems the right time to step away from international rugby."

He made his Wales debut in 2011 against Argentina and was a Six Nations winner in 2012, 2013, 2019 and 2021 in a glittering 12-year Test career.

He was a key member of the Wales team that reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and semi-finals four years later and was expected to appear at a third tournament in France this September having been named in Gatland's early squad.

"It's been a privilege to put on the Welsh jersey and have so many great memories," he added in the statementexternal-link.

"I'd like to thank all the players and coaches that I've been fortunate enough to work with over the years and the wonderful support I've received from the Welsh public.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys."

The Welsh Rugby Union said, in a social media post: "Diolch am bopeth Tips", which means "thanks for everything" in Welsh.

View more on twitter

Regarded as among the finest all-round players of his generation, Tipuric emerged from the shadow of Sam Warburton to make the Wales number seven jersey his own. He went on to captain Wales last year.

Ospreys said his decision to step down from Test rugby would be "sorely felt" by Welsh rugby.

"Known for his incredible work rate, agility, and rugby IQ, Tipuric has been an integral part of the Welsh national team for over a decade," the club said in a statement.external-link

"He has become known as one of the finest open-side flankers in the game. He has contributed significantly to Welsh rugby's recent successes, including two Grand Slams."

Tipuric missed the last month of the regular domestic season with a foot injury sustained during Ospreys' Champions Cup defeat at Saracens in April.

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by 4pnss6kh, today at 15:56

    Would have been equally at home at centre. Wonderful player.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 15:55

    Do t blame him, could still earn some good cash somewhere.

  • Comment posted by matttt93, today at 15:52

    Awj also….

  • Comment posted by Mutley, today at 15:50

    Happy retirement Tips. You were a massive pain in the harris to play against, but I mean that in the nicest way. Top player and one of the games gents to boot.

  • Comment posted by EffortlessMastery, today at 15:49

    One of the great Welsh players of this and any other generation. Thanks for the memories.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 15:48

    Sure he has good reasons. Good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 15:47

    Very strange timing, so something must of happened to make him come to this decision. Top player & will be greatly missed.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 15:46

    Superb player - one of the very best and Wales have had an embarrassment of riches in back row players over the years. Wish he had been English :D

  • Comment posted by Lord Sulk, today at 15:44

    One of our greatest flankers. Thanks to him for all his great service. I’ll still be watching him at the Ospreys. We really can’t afford to lose him there !

  • Comment posted by Vikings Tun, today at 15:43

    Good timing doesnt want to be involved in another welsh world cup embarrassment , not a bad player though

    • Reply posted by David, today at 15:55

      David replied:
      The last Welsh World Cup embarrassment was long before Tipuric's time.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 15:43

    An absolute legend who always left it all on the pitch. Respect Tips, you’ve earned it.👍👊

  • Comment posted by mercam, today at 15:42

    One of the best players ive ever seen. True legend

  • Comment posted by SensibleTed, today at 15:40

    Great and underappreciated player. Expert at the dark arts.

    He's clearly not getting to go to the World Cup so retirement it is.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 15:40

    Wonderful player! Wales has good cover at this position, so let's just reflect on a marvellous career. One of the best tacklers in world rugby. His missed tackle rate is ridiculously low! Good luck Tip!

  • Comment posted by Alan Lama, today at 15:40

    Fantastic player in a period of genuinely talented options for Wales. Whilst he will be missed by his country maybe at his career stage he does not see the benefit to playing in a tournament where expectations for Wales are so low? shame, but rugby players putting health and happiness first is no bad thing.

  • Comment posted by Winnie the Pooh, today at 15:40

    What a shock good luck for the future great player

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:37

    One of Wales’ best, thanks for the memories Tups.

  • Comment posted by jenks84, today at 15:37

    Oh great the one of many old timers in the team that still could handle the pace of the game. Would have been nice to give him a send off against England.

    • Reply posted by Vikings Tun, today at 15:45

      Vikings Tun replied:
      Hes too old to face England

  • Comment posted by David, today at 15:36

    What's happened here? 4 months out from a world cup, 93 caps in the bag... seems strange timing. Still, what a player for Wales, in some ways unfortunate to have played during a period of ridiculous strength in his position, both within and outside Wales.

    • Reply posted by Rob Dewhurst , today at 15:47

      Rob Dewhurst replied:
      Yeah normally it’s a World Cup then a 6 nations send off with a century.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:36

    as an englishman I always had a lot of time for JT; a cultured, talented, clever player. Gritty when he needed to be, always challenging to play against. top man.

