Sean Maitland has won 53 caps for Scotland and featured in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups

Scotland international Sean Maitland has signed a new one-year contract with Premiership club Saracens.

The 34-year-old winger has helped the club win two league titles and the European Champions Cup twice since joining from London Irish in 2016.

He has made 130 appearances for the north London outfit.

"Sean embodies everything good about this club so we are delighted he will remain with us for another 12 months," director of rugby Mark McCall said. external-link

Maitland started for Saracens in their Premiership final victories over Exeter Chiefs in 2018 and 2019, and was part of the side which was beaten by Leicester in the final last June.

After scoring two tries in the semi-final win over Northampton last Saturday, he will have a chance to lift the Premiership trophy for a third time when Sarries face Sale in this season's final at Twickenham on Saturday, 27 May.