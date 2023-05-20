Close menu

Champions Cup: Leinster 26-27 La Rochelle - French side edge thriller

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI

From the section Irish Rugby

La Rochelle players celebrate with the trophy
La Rochelle were 17-0 down after 12 minutes following a superb start from Leinster
Heineken Champions Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle
Leinster (23) 26
Tries: Sheehan 2, O'Brien Cons: Byrne Pens: Byrne 3
La Rochelle (14) 27
Tries: Danty, Seuteni, Colombe Con: Hastoy 3 Pen: Hastoy 2

La Rochelle retained the Champions Cup as they broke Leinster's hearts for the second year running in a pulsating final in Dublin.

The Irish province opened up a 17-0 lead after scoring three tries in 12 minutes in a scintillating start.

But La Rochelle staged a brilliant fightback that was capped by Georges-Henri Colombe's late try.

It is La Rochelle's second title and denies Leinster a record-equalling fifth triumph.

There were ecstatic scenes among the men in yellow at the final whistle as they completed the biggest comeback in Champions Cup final history.

It was a classic final that gripped a sold-out Aviva Stadium from the first minute when Leinster scored their opening try.

However, having built a commanding lead, the Irish side faded and were left with a familiar sense of agony after losing last year's decider to the side coached by former Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara.

The defeat means Leinster have lost three finals - they were also beaten by Saracens in 2019 - since winning their fourth title in 2018.

It caps a disappointing climax to their season after also losing the United Rugby Championship semi-final to rivals Munster last week.

La Rochelle in contrast have reaffirmed their status as European club rugby's leading force under O'Gara, who has now won four Champions Cups as player and coach.

Leinster make barnstorming start

Perhaps fuelled by their thirst for revenge, Leinster made a stunning start as they scored the fastest try in the history of the Champions Cup final.

Spotting a gap in the La Rochelle line-out, Dan Sheehan threw short to an onrushing Jack Conan, who darted into space before laying off for the hooker to cross after 41 seconds.

With the Aviva Stadium rocking, Leinster quickly touched down for a second time when Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne combined to sweep the ball out wide with speed, enabling Jimmy O'Brien to stretch the lead.

La Rochelle's sense of crisis deepened when, after Tawera Kerr-Barlow was sin-binned for stopping opposite number Gibson-Park's tap penalty, Sheehan scored his second and Leinster's third after being teed up by another searching pass from the scrum-half.

They were facing a mountainous task in front of a raucous Dublin crowd, but La Rochelle composed themselves and reduced the deficit when Jonathan Danty crashed through a sea of blue shirts to give the holders a lifeline.

While Byrne extended Leinster's advantage to 23-7 with two penalties, Ulupano Seuteni crossed unopposed after a perfectly timed Antoine Hastoy pass to bring a surging La Rochelle closer before the break.

La Rochelle fight back to edge classic

Ross Byrne at the final whistle
Leinster fly-half Ross Byrne cut a dejected figure at the end after his side let slip a 17-0 lead

Determined to pick up after the break where they left off, La Rochelle dictated the tempo in the second half when Seuteni broke through the heart of the Leinster defence and that led to an offside and another Hastoy penalty.

After Hastoy and Byrne exchanged penalties, La Rochelle piled the pressure on the Leinster defence before taking the lead for the first time when Colombe crashed over, with the Irish side's misery compounded by a yellow card for Ronan Kelleher.

Without their captain James Ryan, who failed a head injury assessment, Leinster poured forward in search of a match-winning score.

However, their hopes were dashed when replacement prop Michael Ala'alatoa was sent off in the last few seconds for a dangerous clear out, allowing Hastoy to kick the ball dead and complete another painful final for Leinster.

Leinster: H Keenan; J O'Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; R Molony, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: R Kelleher, C Healy, M Ala'alatoa, J Jenkins, R Baird, L McGrath, C Frawley, C Ngatai.

La Rochelle: B Dulin; D Leyds, UJ Seuteni, J Danty, R Rhule; A Hastoy, T Kerr-Barlow; R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy, W Skelton; P Boudehent, L Botia, G Alldritt (capt).

Replacements: Q Lespiaucq-Brettes, J Sclavi, G Henri Colombe, T Lavault, R Bourdeau, U Dillane, T Berjon, J Favre.

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)

Comments

Join the conversation

247 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:58

    I have NEVER heard a rugby crowd whistle, cat call and boo like that ever!!!! Leinster fans you are a DISGRACE.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:59

      SD replied:
      Agreed.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:48

    Cracking match and La Rochelle deserved winners.
    Horrendous head shot at end and red card every time.

    • Reply posted by brucyboy, today at 18:57

      brucyboy replied:
      Peypers refusal to deal with Leinster at the breakdown lead to that, they were flying off their feet wrecklessly all day (all tournament tbh) and have got away with it. It took a bad injury to highlight it. Hopefully ireland and Leinster will be reffed properly at the breakdown now cos it’s plain dangerous

  • Comment posted by SL, today at 18:48

    Simply magnificent from La Rochelle. To come from 17-0 down effectively away at Leinster and to dominate the last hour the way they did - incredible performance.

    The red card was waiting to happen - not the first time he had flown in off feet at a ruck. Hope the La Rochelle player is ok.

    Great final!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:50

      Blott replied:
      Ref bottled a red, Danty v Doris

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 18:48

    Wow, how about that!

    I have no skin in the fight, but don’t Leinster get away with blue murder? Not helped by yet more poor officiating by Peyper.

    Congratulations La Rochelle on the double. Wish I was there for the party that’ll ensue.

    • Reply posted by SL, today at 18:52

      SL replied:
      Leinster do indeed seem to - their ruck entry is very questionable to me on both sides of the ball (the player red carded entered more than one ruck like that in the second half) They are smart but ultimately get away with a fair bit. La Rochelle were superb though.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 18:54

    Peyper again demonstrated he's not up to it.
    Fortunately La Rochelle had enough despite him

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 19:39

      cb replied:
      Totally agree. Jaco had a day to forget, how did he not see Leinster being illegal at most rucks...?
      La Rochelle well done.
      Leinster/Ireland got out physicalled again, not gr8 for Ireland come WC2023.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, today at 18:55

    One of the all time great performances 17-0 down away against essentially the no1 test side in the world, the ref in leinsters back pocket letting them get away with absolute murder at the breakdown. Bravo La Rochelle

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 18:50

    LR beat Ireland away from home.
    Would have been by more if Peyper wasn't wearing blue tinted glasses !!!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:52

      Blott replied:
      Peyper bottled a red though, shoulder to face

      Danty was lucky

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:57

    Delighted to see la Rochelais win, so it isn’t sour grapes to say….Peyper you were HORRENDOUS!!!

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 19:00

    Jaco Piper is a home team Ref but we also saw La Rochelle take the Ref out of the equation by playing amazing rugby. The Ref can influence tight games, they can blow bad teams off the pitch, but La Rochelle dominated that second half and in the end it was the pressure on Leinster that resulted in a yellow and a red card. I think La Rochelle are building a dynasty.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:16

    Sorry to say this but Irish rugby has been rife with players diving over the top and into in rucks for a number of years. The culprits are Internationals, front & second rows primarily, with over 50 caps each & should know better. It is incredibly dangerous, designed to discourage jackals & needs reffing properly. In my opinion every bit as dangerous as high tackles.

    • Reply posted by conan the librarian, today at 19:19

      conan the librarian replied:
      well said

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 19:02

    Van Der Flier is a really good player but my lord he is actually a real kn0bend. Cheap shots all over the place and constant whining at the red.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:52

    That's absolutely cruel . Heartbreaking for Leinster, who did everything they could, but La Rochelle were just too powerful. A fantastic game of rugby, and well done to La Rochelle. I hope Colombe is ok.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:56

    So pleased to see La Rochelais triumph. Only one team looking to play the game properly…

    • Reply posted by Paapaa, today at 19:40

      Paapaa replied:
      You must be either SA or English.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 18:48

    What a match, all credit to LaRochelle.

  • Comment posted by robert2289, today at 18:53

    Fantastic game, both teams brilliant, referee atrocious (I feel sorry for all the teams he will be reffing in the World Cup), congratulations La Rochelle…. Look forward to watching Leinster next year (I’m a neutral)…. France-v-Ireland in the World Cup will be epic !

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:55

      Blott replied:
      Ireland will freeze in RWC, usually do

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:48

    Relentless second half. La Roch deserved it.

    Leinster not that far off the Ireland XV. Tired noticeably in the 2nd half - world cup question mark

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 18:50

      Blott replied:
      Ireland never do well at RWC’s

  • Comment posted by Domo, today at 19:12

    Van Der fly was a joke he was continually infringing yet complaining to the ref constantly about la Rochelle

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 19:14

      Cardiffblue replied:
      Didn't do him any good though did it.

  • Comment posted by saucepan with lid, today at 18:58

    Peyper never has been a good ref but he got the most important decision right.

    The red card right at the end was 100% right and decided the game probably. If it hadn't been picked up Ireland (sorry Leinster) would have had the ball again 5 yards out.

    • Reply posted by Toghebon, today at 19:01

      Toghebon replied:
      Took just 5 minutes to show on the big screen tho

  • Comment posted by DoricSpiker, today at 19:15

    Do the Irish need to examine why the whole of the UK is delighted with that result?

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:27

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      So wanted la Rochelais to win this. Would have been shouting for any welsh or English team if they had been playing - apart from Saracens!

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:59

    Even with yet another ridiculous yellow card for Kerr-Barlow, home city stadium, 90% of fans….they STILL couldn’t beat the bogey man!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Albert Ross, today at 19:02

      Albert Ross replied:
      And resting all their players last week.

