Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Gabrielle Vernier scored in every match of the 2023 Women's Six Nations, bar the 39-14 win over Wales

France centre Gabrielle Vernier has been named the Women's Six Nations player of the championship.

The 25-year-old received almost half of the fan vote, beating England's Marlie Packer and Holly Aitchison and Wales' rising star Sisilia Tuipulotu.

Vernier played every minute of the tournament, scoring five tries and providing two assists.

She said the award was a "huge honour" which belonged to all of her French team-mates.

"I would like to congratulate all the other players named on the shortlist, and there are many more names that could have been added," Vernier said.

Tournament sponsor TikTok has also announced its team of the championship, with Vernier joining her midfield partner Marine Menager and Les Bleues scrum-half Pauline Bourdon in the XV.

Nine players feature for England who won a fifth consecutive title in a Grand Slam decider against France at Twickenham.

Red Roses captain and leading try scorer Packer is included, along with Abby Dow whose solo effort against Wales was voted try of the championship.

Tuipulotu, who made her first Six Nations start this year, is the only Welsh player to be included.

The 19-year-old won back-to-back player of the match awards against Ireland and Scotland and scored four tries.

Full-back Chloe Rollie and hooker Lana Skeldon make up Scotland's representation, while no Irish players feature after a winless campaign.

Team of the tournament: Chloe Rollie (Scotland); Jessica Breach (England), Marine Menager (France), Gabrielle Vernier (France), Abby Dow (England); Holly Aitchison (England), Pauline Bourdon (France); Hannah Botterman (England), Lana Skeldon (Scotland), Sisilia Tuipulotu (Wales), Zoe Aldcroft (England), Sarah Beckett (England), Sadia Kabeya (England), Marlie Packer (England) Alex Matthews (England).