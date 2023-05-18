Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Rugby Football Union has withdrawn its offer to Wasps of a place in the Championship for 2023-24.

The RFU says the groundless club, currently based in Henley-in-Arden, have failed to hit a deadline to confirm commitments made when the licence was first approved in December.

The former Premiership side will now be placed "at the bottom of the playing pyramid" in English rugby.

The current bottom level in the English pyramid is the 10th tier.

Assuming twice former European champions Wasps, originally a north-west London side, are still considered to be based in the Midlands that would put them in either Counties 4 Midlands West (North) or Counties 4 Midlands West (South).

Wasps' application to return to professional rugby for the 2023-24 season in the Championship was given approval by the RFU on 16 December, the same day that fellow Midlands side Worcester's was rejected.

But the offer made to Wasps was subject to a number of conditions being met.

An RFU statement said: "These included evidencing payment to rugby creditors and putting in place suitable governance structures including a majority independent board and a process for managing risk.

"The RFU was also concerned about the lack of progress engaging coaching staff and players.

"The club stated that it could not meet these commitments, recommit to participating in the Championship in 2023-24 or engage staff of players until further finance was secured. "

