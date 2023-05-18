Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Brendan Cope first joined Jersey in 2015, leaving in 2018 for a season at Yorkshire Carnegie before rejoining in 2019

Long-serving Jersey Reds players Brendan Cope and Antonio 'TJ' Harris are among nine squad members leaving the Championship title winners.

South African fly-half Cope, 30, has spent seven seasons at St Peter but will retire due to injury having scored almost 700 points in 111 appearances.

Harris, 29, who in four seasons scored more than 30 tries in 53 games, is returning to the UK to go part-time.

Tomi Lewis is returning to Scarlets as six other squad members depart.

Ryan Hutler is joining Coventry while fellow winger Will Brown - who scored 14 tries this season - will go part-time to balance studying with rugby.

Forward Tom Everard - who suffered a broken ankle in the Championship Cup semi-final win over Cornish Pirates this month - joins Tom Pittman, Hamish Bain and Josh Gray in being released.

James Dun returns to Premiership side Bristol after his season-long loan.

"Brendan was one of my early signings and made an impact straight away, winning coaches' player of the year in his first season - he's been a huge asset to the club both on and off the field," director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"He stood out as a silky attacker and great defender, maybe not the loudest guy in the dressing room, but the way he went about his business in a professional manner earned him huge respect and made him a really well-liked member of the squad. I'm sure he'll do well in whatever is next.

"TJ has made a massive contribution to the club both on and off the field, he's the life and soul of the group and his enthusiasm is infectious, he's going to leave a big hole."

Jersey have around 30 players under contract for next season and are looking to strengthen their side as they bid to retain the second-tier title.