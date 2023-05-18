Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Curry has enjoyed a fine season but now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines

England flanker Ben Curry is set to miss the World Cup after being ruled out for at least four months with a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old twin brother of fellow England international Tom Curry was stretchered off in Sale's Premiership semi-final win over Leicester.

His club have confirmed that he will require surgery and expect him to be sidelined for four to six months.

The World Cup in France begins on 8 September.

"Gutted that my season is over like this but looking forward to supporting the lads over the next two weeks," Curry said on Instagram.

Curry's injury brings a premature end to a breakthrough season in which he has forced his way into the reckoning for a place in Steve Borthwick's England side.

He has won five caps since making his debut in 2021.

It also means Sale will be without him for the Premiership final against Saracens on 27 May.

They will also be without Dan du Preez, who will miss the game at Twickenham because of a dislocated shoulder.