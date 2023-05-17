Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jasper Wiese made 218 carries in the Premiership this season, a tally beaten only by Gloucester's Ruan Ackermann (243)

Leicester Tigers' Jasper Wiese has been named the Rugby Players' Association players' player of the year.

The South Africa number eight, 27, helped Tigers to the Premiership semi-finals and the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Newcastle wing Mateo Carreras, Saracens flanker Ben Earl, Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell and Tom Pearson of London Irish were also nominated.

Exiles back row Pearson was named young player of the year.

Leicester full-back Freddie Steward won the England men's player of the year award, with Sadia Kabeya taking the women's equivalent.

Gloucester scrum-half Natasha Hunt was named Premier 15s player of the year.