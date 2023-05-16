Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Russian prop Kirill Gotovtsev switched from wrestling to rugby before joining Gloucester in 2021

Tight-head prop Kirill Gotovtsev has signed a new contract to extend his stay with Gloucester Rugby.

The 35-year-old former wrestler joined the Cherry and Whites at the start of the 2021-22 campaign from Russian side Krasny Yar.

The Russia international has been capped 12 times for his country, including four appearances at the 2019 World Cup.

He has made 38 appearances for Gloucester, including 18 this season.

"We've been really pleased with the way Kirill has immersed himself into the environment at the club," said Gloucester head coach George Skivington.

"He's worked extremely hard to develop his game and has been a key part of a solid set-piece. We're pleased that he'll continue with us next season."