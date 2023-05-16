Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Jersey Reds won the Championship and were runners-up in the Championship Cup to end their most successful season in club history

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says his side should have the chance to test themselves in the Premiership.

But neither will be allowed into the top flight as their grounds do not meet the minimum standards the Premiership requires for its clubs.

"We may not be 100% ready, but you've got to give us the opportunity to step up and grow our own game," he said.

"The most growth comes when you're right up against it, and I think if you give us that opportunity to make the step up don't be surprised, a lot of the Championship teams will embrace that and go with it."

Ealing beat Jersey to win the Championship Cup on Saturday

Jersey, who entertained three Premiership sides in pre-season, will have top-flight opposition in competitive fixtures next season with second-tier clubs joining the Premiership Rugby Cup.

But Biljon's comments come at the end of a campaign that has seen Wasps and Worcester removed from the top flight due to financial issues. There are also concerns over the future of London Irish.

Championship sides have been unhappy with their funding from the RFU since it was cut three years ago, but Biljon feels second-tier clubs are not getting credit for running their businesses well.

"We've done everything right haven't we?" he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've won the games, I think we deserve it.

"We've stayed in the green around the finances and we've worked within our Championship budgets and when you get everything right it's a tough thing not to get that opportunity to step up."

Jersey have been in the Championship for 11 years, but they rose through the English league system in just seven years.

Their ground in St Peter does not have the capacity for 10,000 fans - around 10% of the island's population - as stipulated by the top flight.

"I think Jersey's unique on that front," Biljon added.

"I think with all the negativity around the game I think Jersey's a real positive story.

"When you've got a rugby community like we've got in the island and the excitement we've got around the game, surely it's a pretty exciting prospect to continue to grow the game, and can we not grow it in Jersey?"