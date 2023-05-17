Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Samson Lee made his debut 11 years ago and has played 164 matches for Scarlets

Wales prop Samson Lee has signed a new Scarlets contract following his return from a long-term Achilles injury.

Lee, 30, played his first game in 14 months when he turned out for Llandovery in May 2023.

The tight-head prop had not played since a career-threatening injury, with his most recent Scarlets appearance coming against Sharks in March 2022.

"It has been a challenging period for me, lots of ups and downs getting back to full fitness," Lee said.

Lee started his comeback from injury with a 40-minute appearance for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership match against Newport on 6 May.

"It was great to finally get out there for those 40 minutes for Llandovery a couple of weeks ago," he added.

"Scarlets is my home club, I came through the academy here and have some fantastic memories in the jersey. I'm grateful for the faith the club has shown in me. I'm only 30 and feel I still have a lot to offer.

"There is a big summer ahead now, working hard towards the new season, individually and as a squad to build on what we have achieved over the last couple of months.

"With a lot of young players having put their hands up this season, it is an exciting time to be involved."

Lee has played 45 internationals for Wales after making his international debut in 2013.

His new contract announcement follows those of Ryan Elias, Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas, Eddie James, Morgan Jones, Jac Price, Sam Wainwright and Kemsley Mathias, while 15 players have left Scarlets.

"It was fantastic to see Samson back on the field again," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"He is someone who has put in a huge amount of work to get back to fitness after that Achilles injury he picked up in South Africa last year.

"Samson is an experienced international, which is invaluable in helping bring through the crop of young front-rowers we have at the club.

"He is also a player who has proven himself against the best in the game and at 30, there is a lot more to come from him so we are delighted he has agreed a new deal."