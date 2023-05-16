Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Glasgow's attack was largely thwarted by Munster in their URC quarter-final

European Challenge Cup final: Toulon v Glasgow Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 19 May Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

Glasgow Warriors will not abandon their philosophy of pursuing tries rather than penalties when they face Toulon in the European Challenge Cup final, says fly-half Duncan Weir.

Glasgow's prolific line-out maul was repelled by Munster as the Irish side beat them in the URC quarter-final.

Weir says Warriors will continue to chase tries rather than kicking easy penalties.

"That's our DNA now," Weir told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"We've had some great success there. Johnny Matthews scored five tries - one of them was a breakaway - against the Dragons at home in the quarter-final, and there were other maul tries that day.

"It's been a great source of our tries this season. We're a team that back ourselves to execute those little bits of detail that we spend so much time on during the week."

Glasgow passed up several kickable penalties while on top in the first-half against Munster, only to come away with no points as the Irish side held firm in defence to win 14-5.

Toulon will be aware of Glasgow's maul threat, but Weir says head coach Franco Smith is unlikely to tinker with an approach that has brought Glasgow to their first European final.

"Franco said basically from the first day that he came to the club we prep the way we play," said Weir.

"He backs the process of delivering our drill. I know there were two or three penalties 10 yards out straight in front of the posts and you're saying: 'they are bolt-on three points'.

"But my gut would say Franco is going to stick to his guns and continue backing the process we've been drilling all season."