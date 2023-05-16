Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Prop Ciaran Knight came through Gloucester's academy and has played 69 times for the club so far during his career

Props Alex Seville and Ciaran Knight have signed new contracts to remain with Gloucester.

Loosehead prop Seville made the first of his 43 Cherry and Whites appearances during the 2018-19 season, including six during this campaign.

The 24-year-old came through the club's academy just like his front row team-mate Knight.

The tighthead prop and former England under-20 player has 69 club appearances to his name since his 2017 debut.

"Gloucester Rugby has a proud history of producing local talent to come through the pathway and play for the first team," said head coach George Skivington.

"Alex and Ciaran have Gloucester in their blood, and it means a huge amount to them to represent the club and the city. We're pleased for them both to be extending their stay with us."