Van der Flier was named World Rugby player of the year in 2022.

Heineken Cup final: Leinster v La Rochelle Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 20 May Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app

Leinster's Josh van der Flier insists Saturday's URC semi-final defeat by Munster was the perfect way to prepare for this weekend's Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle.

Jack Crowley's late drop-goal gave Munster a one point victory against Leo Cullen's side after a thrilling game in Dublin.

Despite the loss, Grand Slam winner Van der Flier believes the bruising encounter was ideal preparation ahead of Saturday's European Champions Cup showdown.

"That was as much of a tough knock-out game to prepare for La Rochelle as you could have had," said the 30-year old Ireland flanker said.

"We have learnt a lot of lessons and we will have to move on pretty quickly as that is the nature of the way these two weeks have played out.

"It is tough playing big games back-to-back, but we are used to it." he ad

'Squad effort' key for Leinster

Reflecting on last weekend's loss, Van der Flier highlighted the need for the province to rotate the squad with two important games in quick succession, which had an impact on their performance.

Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan, Tadgh Furlong, James Ryan and Caelan Doris were all left out of the matchday squad at the weekend.

Van der Flier started on the bench, but was introduced in the first minute of the game after Will Connors was forced off with an injury.

"It was a game of small margins. It is very tricky at this point of the season, you can't have the same team playing six weeks in a row and expect them to be fresh when it comes to finals.

"It is a squad effort when you are in contention in two competitions. Leo has always backed the entire squad and we have a very hungry group with some world class players."

'There is always pressure'

La Rochelle won the Champions Cup last year with a 24-21 victory against Leinster in the final

Looking ahead to Saturday, which is a rerun of last year's final that Leinster lost 21-24, the World Rugby player of the year disagrees with the view that the Munster defeat piles the pressure on Leinster to win against Ronan O'Gara's men.

He does, however, concede that it will be a difficult task to lift the cup for the first time since 2018 against the current holders, who have reached the final for the third year in a row.

"There is always pressure and I wouldn't say it has gone up as a result of the loss, as we always expect it of each other to go out there and win," he continued.

"They have been brilliant the last three years, getting to three finals in a row is very impressive.

"It shows their consistency and class. They have strong backs and a physical pack. It will be a difficult challenge, it was the same last year.

"They have some really good individuals who are key to the way they play and we are expecting a tough game."

Home comforts could be important

James Lowe has missed Leinster's last five games through injury

Van der Flier is hopeful that Leinster can demonstrate that they have improved from last year's final defeat and that home advantage will aid their cause at the Aviva Stadium.

They have been boosted with the timely return of Ireland wing James Lowe, who has been out since the start of April with a calf injury.

"I think with the experiences we have had along the way, we have added things on and we are in a better place with the lessons we have learnt from last year," he added.

"There is a great atmosphere in the group, people are excited for Saturday.

"So much work has gone into getting a team good enough to get to the final and hopefully we can put in as a big a performance as we can.

"It will be incredibly special to be playing the final in Dublin and have all our family there."