Sergio Parisse and Toulon were beaten by Lyon in the Challenge Cup final last year

European Challenge Cup final: Toulon v Glasgow Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Friday, 19 May Time: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app; radio commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website and app (UK only)

Sergio Parisse says it is a "joy and a privilege" to have one more shot at a major trophy as his legendary career draws to a close at the age of 39.

The former Italy captain, who will retire at the end of the season, will line up for Toulon against Glasgow in Friday's Challenge Cup final in Dublin.

Parisse said his "love for the game" had been behind his remarkable longevity.

"I am obsessed with rugby," he told the Rugby Union Weekly podcast.

"You cannot go on for such a long time if you don't love what you do.

"When I take my bag to go to the club and get in the car, I just go and hope the moment never ends. Now the moment arrives and I am just trying to enjoy every single moment, and I am really happy to have the opportunity again to play a cup final with Toulon; for me it is a joy, it is an opportunity and it is a privilege.

"But it is a team sport and it is not about individuals. A final is a 50/50 game. Glasgow are a good team, they deserve to be in the final and in a final it doesn't matter if you play good rugby or not - you must win."

Parisse won a record 142 caps for Italy from 2002 to 2019, featuring in five Rugby World Cups.

He said he was still available for an international swansong at the World Cup in France later this year if required, but reflected with pride on his time with the Azzurri.

"I am really proud and happy to have represented my country a lot of times," he added.

"I had the opportunity to play against the best players and the best nations in the world, which was awesome and I am really proud about it. Sometimes in life you have to be grateful for what you achieved."

Parisse described himself as "a competitor" and said that mindset would not change "even one day" when he moved into coaching.

"In life you can't force things that you can't control, and for me I know I am going to have a final of the Challenge Cup to play and that is something in my control and I can do my best," he said.

"The Italian team, with or without me, I am going to support the team and wish them the best every time; there is no different way.

"To even have a little chance to play a sixth World Cup would be unbelievable. Whatever happens, I am just really, really grateful for all the things I had the chance to do."

Parisse's career highlights

Best player he's played with or against? One guy for me who was a king was [former Argentina playmaker] Juan Hernandez - 'El Mago.' I played with him at Stade Francais. He could tackle hard, had a good pass, great kicking and incredible vision for the game. And such a humble guy.

Best stadium he's played at? Cardiff's Principality Stadium, with the roof shut.

Best coach he's had? I had Fabien Galthie when I arrived at Stade Francais. He is special from a personal point of view, and from a rugby point of view definitely the best I have met. Now he is doing great things with France and, while they have a fantastic generation of players, Galthie has had a big responsibility for how well the team are performing.

Favourite match? Beating France at the Stadio Olimpico in 2013 in the Six Nations. I scored a try at the beginning of the game but what was good was how we won the game, we played really good rugby that afternoon, and it was one of the best games to be involved with in an Italian jersey.