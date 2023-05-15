Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ffion Lewis has been capped 33 times by Wales and was one of the first players to receive a full-time contract

Wales scrum-half Ffion Lewis will play no part in the new WXV tournament this autumn after suffering a serious knee injury.

Lewis was injured in the dying stages of Wales' Six Nations victory out in Italy last month.

"To say this is heart-breaking would be an understatement," said the 26-year-old, who is one of Wales' 25 full-time professional players.

WXV kicks off in October, with Wales playing in the competition's top tier.

Wales will play England, France and the top three teams in the Pacific Four Series in New Zealand.

"We have all worked so hard to qualify for the WXV tournament and to miss out is so disappointing when the squad has the opportunity to test themselves against the best teams in the world," added Lewis.

"But to have played my role in securing our highest world ranking and to finish the Six Nations on such a high is something I am immensely proud of and to be a part of this team's journey has been a privilege.

"Unfortunately this is the reality of elite sport and injury is part of being a professional athlete.

"My focus and determination is to be diligent around my rehab, to come back a better and stronger player, with supporting the squad any way that I can."