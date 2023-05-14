Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale's victory over Leicester put them in the Premiership final for the first time since 2006

Sale Sharks boss Alex Sanderson hopes reaching the Premiership final can be a landmark moment for the club and rugby union in the north of England.

The Salford-based outfit beat Leicester Tigers 21-13 to set up a clash against Saracens at Twickenham on 27 May.

It is their first final for 17 years as they try to emulate their only previous triumph of 2006.

"The potential, and our reach in the north, is expanding - I'm so proud of that," said rugby director Sanderson.

"You need occasions like this and moments like this, so people can come back, so people want to start playing and get involved in it.

"My job is to get the team to perform at the weekend. But I have many different hats to wear.

"There are bigger crowds coming in and the buzz is better.

"It's certainly a humbling addition to the role in that maybe you are inspiring some lad to pick up a ball."

A sold-out crowd at the 12,000 capacity AJ Bell Stadium provided an electric atmosphere in the biggest game since Sale moved to the venue in 2012.

Attendances have increased this season to an average of 6,619, with performances on the pitch allied to a push to reach out to new fans as the Sharks finished second behind Sarries in the regular season.

Now they will face off to decide who will be champions after the north London side comfortably beat Northampton Saints in the other semi-final.

'Only a start'

With Newcastle Falcons the only other northern club in the Premiership and based over 150 miles away, Sale have recognised there is a large catchment area to tap into and spread their profile.

Sanderson, a former Sale player and captain, was enticed back 'home' in January 2021 as the club sought to fulfil the twin aims of having a winning team and spreading their wings.

"This is a start," he said. "That's how we have to view it.

"We have to continue to get investment in, to pump resources in, to provide the environment where good players like George Ford want to come back, or Jonny Hill or Simon McIntyre or Tommy Taylor.

Sale fly-half George Ford was named player of the match in the 21-13 win over Leicester Tigers

"Now they want to come back to the north.

"I know it's the start, but I know (owners) Simon and Michelle Orange and Ged Mason are committed. They're in it for the long haul."

England fly-half Ford was player of the match against Leicester in only his ninth appearance for the club after joining from the Tigers last summer, although he arrived with an Achilles injury picked up in last year's Premiership final.

Born in Oldham, Ford's entire professional career had previously been spent divided between Leicester and Bath but now 30, he was enticed to play rugby back in his native North-West.

"One of the main reasons I wanted to come up here was to be close to my family and for them to be able to come and watch me every week," he told BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

"It's amazing for them to share this with me. They are the memories you never forget."

'Making a name for ourselves'

As well as seasoned internationals like Ford and Manu Tuilagi, Sale have also been able to call upon a group of players who have come through the ranks, led by the Curry twins, Ben and Tom.

In fact, 10 of the matchday squad against Leicester came through the club's academy.

Arron Reed was one of 10 Sale players in the matchday squad against Leicester to come through the club's academy

That has provided Sanderson's team with a real identity, moving away from high-profile South Africa stars like Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager to a squad with a northern core.

Winger Arron Reed, a try scorer against Leicester, hails from Lancashire and is happy to be putting rugby union up north on the map.

"Coming through the academy and being a homegrown lad, it's just amazing seeing the performance the boys put out there today, putting their bodies on the line," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It's a bit surreal. How long's it been? 17 years. It's an amazing feeling.

"Hopefully this will get a bit more noise about rugby in the north. At the moment, it's always about down south but we're making a name for ourselves up here and we want to continue that."