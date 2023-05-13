Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Crowley won the match for Munster with a late drop-goal

United Rugby Championship semi-finals Leinster (10) 15 Tries: Jenkins, Joe McCarthy Con: Byrne Pen: Byrne Munster (6) 16 Try: Beirne Con: Crowley Pens: Healy 2 Drop-goal: Crowley

A last-gasp Jack Crowley drop-goal gave Munster a one-point win over Leinster in an epic United Rugby Championship semi-final in Dublin.

Munster's bruising 16-15 Irish derby victory sent them through to a final in Cape Town against the Stormers.

The South African side, who are the holders, overcame a spirited Connacht challenge to win their home semi-final 43-25.

The Galway team's defeat marked the end of boss Andy Friend's time in charge.

Munster's stunning victory over Leinster at the Aviva Stadium means they will travel to South Africa to play the Stormers in the URC final on 27 May.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen rested a number of players for Saturday's last-four encounter, with his side playing La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup final next weekend.

Crowley's superbly-executed strike with two minutes to play ended Leinster's hopes of a double and put Graham Rowntree's men within touching distance of a first trophy since 2011.

After losing Will Connors to a head injury in the first minute, with 2022 World Rugby player of the year Josh van der Flier replacing him, Cullen's side took the lead through an early Harry Byrne penalty but two Ben Healy penalties saw them fall 6-3 behind.

Leinster forward Ryan Baird had a superb solo try ruled out by Tommy O'Brien's knock-on in an aerial duel before a Jason Jenkins converted try on the stroke of half time gave them a 10-6 lead at the break.

Tadhg Beirne drove over beside the posts for his side's only try early in the second half, with referee Frank Murphy spotting the grounding and Crowley converting.

There was a a real ebb-and-flow to the game throughout and Leinster once again wrestled the momentum when replacement Joe McCarthy held off Keith Earls and Josh Wycherley to finish - but fellow replacement Ciarán Frawley could not convert.

With the score at 15-13 to Leinster, Crowley showed fine composure to fire home his decisive drop goal.

More to follow.