Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis played for Wales in the Women's Six Nations

Gloucester-Hartpury returned to the top of the Premier 15s table after a 40-26 victory over Loughborough as the league resumed after the Women's Six Nations.

Gloucester, who started the day a point behind Exeter Chiefs, benefitted after their rivals lost 29-22 to Saracens.

Saracens led 29-12 after 49 minutes and although they conceded twice, they held on for the win to consolidate third.

Gloucester were too strong for Loughborough with Bethan Lewis and Ellie Rugman each scoring two tries.

They were given a moment of concern when Loughborough cut the gap to seven points (33-26) in the second half before Neve Jones scored and Emma Sing kicked her fifth goal to secure the win.

Saracens started strongly against Exeter with Hannah Botterman, Lotte Clapp and Coreen Grant helping them to a 17-12 half-time lead before a quickfire double after the break from May Campbell and Sarah McKenna.

Exeter cut the lead through Katie Buchanan but the home side's defence held until the final minute when Maisy Allen crossed but Gloucester now hold a two-point advantage at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Bristol Bears remained on course for a play-off place with a 49-24 win at Sale Sharks on Saturday.

England hooker Lark Davies scored twice for the Bears who led 21-12 at the break.

Keira Bevan, Ella Lovibond, Sarah Bern, Deborah Wills and Phoebe Murray also crossed, with Bevan kicking four goals and Elinor Snowsill adding three more.

Hollie Bawden's hat-trick was little consolation for the home side.

In Saturday's other games, England international Ellie Kildunne scored four tries as fifth-placed Harlequins kept the pressure on Bristol by thrashing bottom side Wasps 80-7, with Lauren Torley also scoring twice.

Worcester Warriors ran out comfortable 48-7 winners over DMP Sharks with two tries apiece for Carys Cox and Lydia Thompson.