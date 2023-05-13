Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lark Davies is in her first season with Bristol but is an experienced international

Bristol Bears remain on course for a play-off place with a 49-24 win at Sale Sharks as the Premier 15s resumed after the Women's Six Nations.

England hooker Lark Davies scored twice for the Bears who led 21-12 at the break.

Keira Bevan, Ella Lovibond, Sarah Bern, Deborah Wills and Phoebe Murray also crossed, with Bevan kicking four goals and Elinor Snowsill adding three more.

Hollie Bawden's hat-trick was little consolation for the home side.

Elsewhere, England international Ellie Kildunne scored four tries as fifth-placed Harlequins kept the pressure on Bristol by thrashing bottom side Wasps 80-7, with Lauren Torley also scoring twice.

Worcester Warriors ran out comfortable 48-7 winners over DMP Sharks with two tries apiece for Carys Cox and Lydia Thompson.