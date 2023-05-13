Premier 15s: Bristol Bears stay on track for play-offs as league resumes
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bristol Bears remain on course for a play-off place with a 49-24 win at Sale Sharks as the Premier 15s resumed after the Women's Six Nations.
England hooker Lark Davies scored twice for the Bears who led 21-12 at the break.
Keira Bevan, Ella Lovibond, Sarah Bern, Deborah Wills and Phoebe Murray also crossed, with Bevan kicking four goals and Elinor Snowsill adding three more.
Hollie Bawden's hat-trick was little consolation for the home side.
Elsewhere, England international Ellie Kildunne scored four tries as fifth-placed Harlequins kept the pressure on Bristol by thrashing bottom side Wasps 80-7, with Lauren Torley also scoring twice.
Worcester Warriors ran out comfortable 48-7 winners over DMP Sharks with two tries apiece for Carys Cox and Lydia Thompson.
- Unmasking the forgotten assailants: Examine the seven men who attempted to kill Queen Victoria
- Where were the Tudors from? Find out about the origins of the most famous ruling dynasty in British history