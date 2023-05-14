Uncapped Wales prop Henry Thomas can add 'something different' says Warren Gatland

Henry Thomas is only too aware how divisive his shock selection by Wales has been - it could yet cost him his club contract.

The former England international once packed down against Wales.

But Thomas' appearance against Wales did not sit well with his Swansea-born dad.

However, the Montpellier prop says family joy at his surprise call up to Wales' World Cup training squad has been tainted by some social media vitriol.

Controversy over his selection was compounded by the omission of young centre Joe Hawkins in Warren Gatland's 54-strong squad due to his impending move to Exeter Chiefs.

While Wales were losing a young talent to English rugby, 31-year-old Thomas was moving in the opposite direction.

He won seven Red Rose caps between 2013 and 2014, but qualifies to play for Wales through his father and is eligible under World Rugby regulations because he last played for England more than three years ago.

But for some - on both sides of Offa's Dyke - no amount of time is long enough.

Thomas said he had "lots of sarcastic messages" from friends and family in both Wales and England but added "they were all positive".

"However, it was hard not to notice some of the reaction elsewhere on social media, which did sour it a bit," he said.

'English accent, Welsh pride'

Thomas added: "I have a very English accent but I'm very much Welsh. I will be as proud to represent Wales as I ever was to play for England and, at this stage of my career, it will be as big an achievement as any other.

"I just have to show that pride and show my team-mates that I'm there for the right reasons and I can only do that with actions rather than words.

"The only way I can convince those people on social media is when they see what I can do on the pitch. But I know I have a lot to prove to different people."

Henry Thomas (centre) played for England Under-20s against Wales in 2011, a game in which he was shown a yellow card

Of all the ironies, his Wales debut could come against England in either of their two pre-World Cup friendlies - at the Principality Stadium on 5 August or at Twickenham a week later.

"That would be fantastic," he said.

"There's a lot of work before that but it would be an immensely special day for my family. Everyone would see the true Welshman in me that day."

Dad struggled with England selection

Born in Richmond but raised in Bath, Thomas was urged to choose the land of his father, who hailed from the Port Tennant suburb of Swansea.

But for Thomas, travelling to represent Welsh Exiles grew tiresome and, having developed through the Bath system, he opted for England.

"I don't think my dad ever fully supported that," said Thomas.

"He's a passionate Welshman and has never hidden that, so the day I played against Wales was a tricky one for him. I don't think he enjoyed it."

His father may be delighted by the call "out of the blue" to swap allegiance, but it may end up costing Thomas his lucrative contract in France.

Thomas won the Triple Crown with England in 2014 by beating Wales at Twickenham

He won the Top 14 title with Montpellier last season but his potential unavailability this autumn - if he goes to the World Cup - has led director of rugby Philippe Saint-Andre to threaten to terminate his contract.

Thomas says he could still stay at Montpellier.

"There have been meetings where I was basically told to choose one or the other," said Thomas.

"I said it was too big an opportunity to turn down with Wales and possibly go to a World Cup. Montpellier understood but said that meant a change to the terms of my contract, so that's it.

"There may be a chance for that to change again but it's up in the air. I am not going to predict it too much because France can be unpredictable.

"I would love to have a chance to train with Wales and have a crack at getting in the World Cup squad and still be with Montpellier. That would be the ideal solution.

"However, this is a chance that doesn't come around for everyone. I know what it would mean for my dad and family so I have to go for it and deal with the consequences later."

Gatland says Wales must strengthen in the front five and Thomas believes the power game of French domestic rugby has made him a better player than when he was an England Triple Crown winner.

He also has "unfinished business" with international rugby after appearing in just seven Tests, all as a replacement.

But the challenge to win the hearts of Wales fans could be even tougher.

"There's probably some pressure my way but that's fine," he said.

"There are a lot of people ready to shoot me down but I relish that. Bring it on!"