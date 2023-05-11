Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland need to remain ahead of Fiji and Great Britain after this weekend's France Sevens to secure Olympic qualification

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe's hat-trick of tries helped Ireland stay on course for Olympic qualification as they beat the hosts 27-7 at the France Sevens.

Ireland need to stay in their current fifth position in the World Seven table following this weekend's action in Toulouse to secure an Olympic spot.

The Irish will have to remain ahead of Fiji and Great Britain who also won their opening games on Friday morning.

Ireland face Australia and Brazil in their further pool games.

The contest against already-qualified Australia starts at 19:05 BST on Friday with the Brazil game kicking off at 09:43 on Saturday.

Murphy Crowe notched two of her three tries in the first half against the hosts with Lucy Mulhall and Megan Burns also touching down.

Fourth-placed France are one place ahead of Ireland in the World Sevens table but are assured of a Games spot as hosts.

Great Britain defeated Japan 19-12 in their Pool C opener with Fiji hammering Spain 47-7.