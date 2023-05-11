Dan Biggar welcomes the BBC Scrum V podcast into his Toulon home

Wales can go under the radar and shock teams at the World Cup in France later this year, says Toulon fly-half Dan Biggar.

Warren Gatland's side only managed one victory in the Six Nations and are ranked ninth in the world.

But Biggar believes Wales can surprise a few teams at the global tournament.

"We are in a tough group and aware we are going to be targeted, but we want to come into the competition and spring a few surprises," said Biggar.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Scrum V podcast, Biggar has reflected on a turbulent season in Welsh rugby, his mid-season move from Northampton to Toulon, how he is settling into life in France and the opportunity to win a first European club trophy.

World Cup

Biggar, 33, has been named by Warren Gatland in a 54-man preliminary training squad as he bids to be selected for a third World Cup.

He has become Wales' most capped fly-half after surpassing Stephen Jones, who has himself been linked with a Toulon coaching role.

Wales have been drawn in a group with Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal. They start the campaign against Fiji on 10 September in Bordeaux.

"Nobody is going to be talking about us for the World Cup so we can just get out of the country and away from the pressure cooker of Wales, work hard and try and spring a few surprises come September and October," said Biggar.

"We are under the radar but that's probably where we like to be. We probably don't enjoy having that favourites tag of the expectation on us. That is strange because we are a country that has had success as well.

"We are different if you compare this to four years ago and you can tell this after we picked a squad of 54 players compared to 42 last time around.

"I am quietly confident if we get our head down and the more time we spend together we always improve.

"That's why we have always done fairly well at World Cups because we have had almost like a club pre-season together.

"Gats has promised it will be a pretty gruelling few weeks in Switzerland and Turkey and put us in good stead over the last couple of World Cups."

Dan Biggar has played 107 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Biggar has continually hinted this World Cup could be his last international involvement so will it mark the end of his Wales career?

"I don't know, we will see what happens," said Biggar.

"We have got a great life down here but what the match day experience gives you, the buzz of playing for Wales, is something that will never be replicated. We will see how the World Cup goes."

Reasons to be optimistic

Biggar believes there were some shoots of optimism in the final weekends of the Six Nations when the squad were able to get out of Wales and beat Italy before losing to France.

"We didn't quite get things right in the Six Nations, it was a disappointing campaign, we had loads of off-the-field problems," said Biggar.

"The last couple of weeks we saw some good improvements. We got out of the goldfish bowl and went to Rome, Nice and Paris for nearly 10 days.

"That's what we needed and will suit us well this summer when the squad are in Switzerland, Turkey and France.

"I am not saying you can hide under a rock or anything but I don't think people realise the pressure you have when you play in Wales, especially where the squad is at the minute.

"The mix is probably a lot more diverse compared to the previous time under Gats when the squad was settled and you could pretty much name the team every week and we were successful.

"Being able to get out of the goldfish bowl was important for us, especially after the England game, to focus on ourselves and I think you saw some improvements we can build on going into the World Cup."

Challenging week

Before that European escape came the ill-fated build-up to the England game where Wales players threatened to strike over player contract disputes.

That was averted but left an indelible mark on the players for a game they eventually lost.

Biggar says he found himself between a "rock and a hard place" because he was involved in negotiations although he played his club rugby in France.

"I felt a bit awkward because I kind of felt what the right thing to do was and wanted to pass on my experience and knowledge," said Biggar.

"But I didn't know whether my opinion would be valid because it was never going to affect me as I am probably not going to come back and play in Wales at my age.

"Even though I like to think my opinion holds some value in the squad, I felt a bit uncomfortable. I would flip that and say it affects everybody in Wales because it's going to be for the next generation.

"It was a difficult week because we couldn't agree on anything really and it ended up being a nothing event in the end. Boys had to do what was right for them and everybody is in different situations.

"From everything that was talked about at the start of the week, it ended up just petering out a bit and the game went ahead.

"I think everybody was glad things were avoided and we got on with things. I am sure there will be a couple more crises along the way. We have a habit of that in Wales, something we do well.

"The week was extremely challenging. I remember coming home and I was absolutely exhausted from the amount of meetings and conversations we had to do and that probably told in the way the game went.

"I remember sitting on the bench for the game and thinking how flat it felt. It didn't feel like a Wales v England Six Nations game in Cardiff and probably took its toll on everybody. We didn't have a team named that trained together until Thursday so that shows how disruptive it was.

"Who knows whether it was the right decision? Only time will tell. Possibly some of the demands were met like the 25-cap rule but maybe somebody like Joe Hawkins would say it wasn't met as he is now ineligible.

"The last year has been mad and unprecedented. Even speaking to boys back home now, some of the calibre of players who have not got contracts so far is unheard of. If those boys can't get contracts, you can see where the game is at."

Chance for European silverware

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar joined Toulon from Northampton in November 2022

Biggar is out of that world now and settling into life in France, learning the language from the same teacher used by former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson, who ended his career at Toulon.

Biggar could also win a European trophy for the first time in his career as three-time Champions Cup winners Toulon face Glasgow in the Challenge Cup final in Dublin on 19 May.

The French side are searching for a first win in this tournament after four previous final defeats.

"Everybody wants to be playing in the Champions Cup but the club has never won this before and lost in four finals," said Biggar.

"We are aware of the importance of next week for this club, president and supporters because it is a competition they have had some pain in.

"To achieve success would be a good starting point for the club and for me to come in and have some influence on the group and success to start.

"It doesn't take the pressure off because we want to be competing for bigger honours. But for what we have at the minute, it would be an important step for the club who are looking to push on over the next year or two."