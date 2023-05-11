Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ruaridh Dawson played for England Under 18s and Scotland Under 20s while an academy player at Newcastle Falcons

Cornish Pirates scrum-halves Alex Schwarz and Ruaridh Dawson are the latest players to agree new one-year contracts with the Championship club.

Schwarz, 30, moved to Pirates in the summer of 2018 and the former Wales Under-21 player scored four tries in 13 Championship appearances this season.

Dawson, 25, has played 39 times since moving to the club in 2019.

They join forwards Steele Barker and Will Gibson and backs Joe Elderkin and Will Trewin in signing deals this week.