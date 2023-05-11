Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Lightfoot Brown has spent eight years on the coaching staff of London Irish

Gloucester have appointed James Lightfoot Brown as their attack coach ahead of next season.

The 29-year-old has spent the last eight years coaching at London Irish, most recently as academy backs coach.

Tim Taylor will move to the position of skills and backs transition coach.

Gloucester have the smallest coaching roster in the league, with just Taylor, Dom Waldouck and Trevor Woodman working alongside head coach George Skivington this season.

"We've made no secret about looking to expand our coaching team ahead of the new season and James' signature is one that we're really pleased to get over the line," said Skivington.

"We had a pretty clear vision of the type of person and coach we were looking for and James proved to be the absolute best fit for us."