Tom Jordan was sent off for this tackle on Munster's Connor Murray

Glasgow Warriors fly-half Tom Jordan will miss the European Challenge Cup final against Toulon this month after picking up a five-week suspension.

The 24-year-old was red-carded after only 25 minutes of last week's 14-5 defeat by Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Referee Andrea Piardi judged Jordan's tackle on scrum-half Connor Murray to be high and dangerous.

Jordan accepted the act of foul play in a letter to the judicial officer.

Although a maximum 10-week suspension could have been imposed, this was reduced by half because of "his unblemished disciplinary, timely guilty plea and apology" to Murray.

The ban could be further reduced by a week if Jordan completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, but that would come into play after the 19 May final in Dublin.

Currently, he will also miss the rest of this season's domestic Super Series Sprint - and the opening fixture next season on 29 July.

In addition, he will be ineligible for the Barbarians' match against Swansea on 31 May.