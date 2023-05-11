Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Mark Jones won 47 caps for Wales

Former Wales wing Mark Jones has been named as Wales Under-20 interim head coach after the resignation of Byron Hayward.

Jones' previous coaching experience includes spells with Wales, Namibia and in New Zealand.

Hayward, 54, leaves after an U20s Six Nations campaign in which Wales failed to win a match.

In June they face New Zealand, France and Japan at the World Rugby U20 Championship.

"After 18 months in post and in his second time as head coach of the Wales men's U20s, Byron Hayward has chosen to step down from this position," said Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) head of player development John Alder.

"We would like to extend a sincere thanks to Byron for all he has brought to the U20s programme, our players, and the management team during his tenure as head coach, leading the U20s out of the Covid period and to a second-place finish in the 2022 Six Nations summer series, losing the final to a strong South African side.

"While the past two years have been challenging from an U20 results perspective, we have seen the likes of Mason Grady, Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza, as recent U20 graduates, cement themselves as genuine Test players on the world stage with Wales."

Former Scarlets wing Jones, 43, began his coaching career in Llanelli and took charge of RGC as well as a spell with English club Rotherham Titans.

In 2013 he assisted Rob Howley during Wales' Grand Slam-winning campaign and was part of Robin McBryde's staff on tour in Japan.

After working with Namibia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup he joined the coaching setup at Super Rugby side Crusaders in New Zealand from 2020 to 2021.

He then returned to work as defence and kicking coach at Worcester Warriors prior to the midlands club being put into administration and suspension from the English Premiership.

"From my perspective it is a really good opportunity and I'm excited about getting back to coaching after what happened at Worcester," said Jones.

"It's a short-term role taking the boys to a World Cup. I'm excited about making a great environment for the boys and hopefully trying to get them to play with a smile on their face out on the field which is the key."

Wales kick off their World U20 Championship campaign against New Zealand on Saturday, 24 June in Paarl, South Africa.