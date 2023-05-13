Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rival fly-halves Dan Fish of Cardiff and Newport's Matt O'Brien will both miss the semi-final

Indigo Welsh Premiership semi-final: Llandovery v Merthyr Venue: Church Bank Date: Sunday, 14 May Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C

Wales' top Premiership clubs have criticised staging their play-off semi-finals on a Sunday evening.

Merthyr's game at Llandovery will be televised live at 17:15 BST with Cardiff's tie against Newport kicking off at the same time.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) agreed the date and time with broadcaster S4C.

However, Newport's criticism that the Sunday evening game was "terrible" for players and fans has been echoed by hosts Cardiff and Llandovery.

Newport head coach Tyron Morris, who voiced his disappointment on social media, external-link said: "The WRU had a real opportunity to publicise these semi-finals as a big event.

"Perhaps they could have done them back-to-back at a neutral venue along the same lines as Judgement Day.

"But to kick off after 5pm on a Sunday is terrible, especially for the supporters. You rarely get families or children coming at that time because it's a late finish and there's school and work the next day.

"I'm big on getting numbers into the grounds. That's how I fell in love with rugby and how we will bring people to the game... not sat watching TV."

Newport's hosts Cardiff are also unhappy that they may struggle to cash-in on a home semi-final, their reward for topping the table.

Team manager Iestyn Williams said: "Sunday evening is really not ideal and it's tough to sell to fans. We would always prefer Saturday games and make it an occasion."

A convoy of trucks accompanying pop star Beyonce for her concert at the Principality Stadium on Wednesday prevented the Arms Park semi-final being televised live.

Llandovery's Jack Maynard is the league top scorer this season with 202 points

The WRU said clubs were aware of the play-off system before the season kicked off.

It agreed the kick-off time and date after consulting with Welsh language broadcaster S4C, which was reluctant to clash with television coverage of the United Rugby Championship and English Premiership play-offs on Saturday as well as its own coverage of the Giro d'Italia cycling.

Llandovery's head coach Euros Evans said: "He [Morris] has got a point. Sunday is not great but we will do our best to get a decent crowd, but TV controls the game and there's not much we can do about that.

"Getting a home draw was critical and that was the aim at the start of the season, so we were delighted to achieve that.

"Merthyr will come with a big pack and an excellent kicking game so we have to do our best to keep possession and control territory."

The final will also to be held on a Sunday, 21 May, at the home ground of the highest ranked team from their league positions.

Cardiff will be favourites having topped the table after 22 games but face an in-form Newport still smarting from their narrow Welsh Cup Final defeat three weeks ago.

Williams said: "It's tough going into a play-off after finishing six points clear at the top. A league competition should be about who is best over the entire season rather than just two games.

"But we knew that at the start and we've stuck at it, but Newport are probably the in-form team in Wales right now."

Both teams have lost their starting fly-halves, with Cardiff's Dan Fish out with a broken bone in his hand and Newport's Matt O'Brien unavailable.

Newport head coach Tyron Morris said the WRU "missed an opportunity" to promote the play-offs

However, Newport - who lost their opening four games of the season - head to the Arms Park on the back of 10 league wins in a row.

Morris said: "Deep down we really wanted Cardiff in the play-offs because we owe them one for the Cup final.

"We were disappointed that we didn't fire any shots in the game so we want that opportunity again."