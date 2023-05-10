Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sam Johnson will leave Glasgow after eight seasons

Scotland internationals Sam Johnson and Simon Berghan are among six players leaving Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season.

Johnson, 29, has been with the club for eight years and scored 10 tries in 104 appearances.

The Australia-born centre, who has 26 caps, has not been included in Scotland's World Cup training squad.

Former Edinburgh prop Berghan, 32, departs Scotstoun after two seasons.

He featured in Scotland's Six Nations win against England in February, but has not made Gregor Townsend's 41-man group for the World Cup in September.

Lewis Bean, Cole Forbes, and Cameron Neild also join Ryan Wilson, whose departure was announced last month, in leaving the club.

Glasgow's only remaining match this season is the Challenge Cup final against Toulon on 19 May.