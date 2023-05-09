James Ramm made his Northampton debut against London Irish last September

Northampton Saints wing James Ramm will be fit for Saturday's Premiership semi-final at Saracens.

The Australian has been out of action since injuring a shoulder in their 38-29 home win over Sarries on 15 April.

Ramm, 25, joined Saints from New South Wales Waratahs and has scored seven tries in 18 appearances this season.

"The shoulder's doing good. I had a good training week last week and got some good contacts in, so I'm ready to go," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

Ramm was recently named Northampton's players' player of the year, and also won the club's breakthrough player award.

And he is determined to do his bit to help them go one better than last season, when they lost to eventual champions Leicester Tigers at the semi-final stage.

"The top four was our goal and we just snuck in at the end there. It's a level playing field now. We have two games to go and hopefully be lifting that trophy," said Ramm.

"You do know the difference. The boys come in on a Monday, everyone's a bit chirpier and standing a bit taller, so we're in a good spot.

"They [Saracens] are a class outfit across the field, they have good shape, they are able to play off-counter footie, they're structured when they need to be, but clinical when they get opportunities, so we need to limit them and play our game.

"We have to back ourselves, there's not point in playing if we don't. We've said all season that if we perform, we're able to beat anyone in this competition, so it is relaxed, but there is that bit of buzz, bit of energy."

Saracens have won the Premiership title on five occasions, most recently in 2019, and finished the regular season five points clear of second-placed Sale, winning 15 of their 20 matches.

'Sarries are beatable'

Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall accepts they will start the semi-final as underdogs.

"We've just got the mindset that we're going down there to put our game on the pitch," said the 24-year-old, who scored a hat-trick of tries in a 45-39 defeat at Saracens in November.

"If we've been beaten, we don't want to sit there thinking 'we didn't really put our best foot forward'. We want to be going after it and then we'll see where we end up."

Northampton have not reached the Premiership final since they won the title for the only time in 2014, beating Sarries 24-20 after extra time at Twickenham.

But despite the resilience of their opponents, Dingwall believes they are a "beatable side" and that their artificial playing surface could benefit Saints.

"It can speed up the game which is something we're suited to, the way we generate quick ball in attack and defensively, and create transition so we can take advantage of unorganised defence," he added.

"Inevitably, there's going to be a whole atmosphere around it. But if we can get the prep looking very similar, so we can have a clear plan of what we're going after, so it's simple in the boys' heads - it doesn't have to be overthought."