Abby Dow was the second highest try-scorer in this year's Women's Six Nations, with six tries over the five matches

England wing Abby Dow will leave Harlequins at the end of this season and join Ealing Trailfinders.

Dow, who scored six tries in the 2023 Six Nations, will link up with her former Wasps coach Giselle Mather, now director of women's rugby at Ealing.

The Trailfinders will begin their first Premier 15s season later this year.

The 25-year-old started the current season with Wasps but moved to Harlequins in December after the club was struck by financial troubles.

"I'm grateful to everyone at Harlequins for being so welcoming and accepting me into the club midway through the season," Dow said.

"Ealing presents an exciting opportunity for me to join a new environment as they commence their first season in the league."

Dow has won 33 international caps since her debut in 2017 against Canada, scoring five tries in her first two games for England.

Despite breaking her leg during the 2022 Six Nations, she recovered within five months to make the World Cup and started in all the knockout games.

Ealing's Mather said: "We are hugely excited to have Abby join us at Ealing Trailfinders. She lights up international arenas with her phenomenal power and pace and to bring that to Trailfinders Sports Club for our new fanbase to enjoy week in, week out, is a mouth-watering prospect."

There are four rounds of the regular Premier 15s season left to play, with knockouts to follow before the final on 24 June at Kingsholm.

On Tuesday, England prop Detysha Harper confirmed her move from Loughborough Lightning to Sale next season.