Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and James Lowe may return to fitness for Leinster's United Rugby Championship semi-final against Munster on Saturday.

Centre Henshaw (quad) and wing Lowe (calf) missed the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win over Toulouse and URC quarter-final defeat of the Sharks.

Ronan Kelleher is also in contention to return following a shoulder problem.

Prop Cian Healy picked up an ankle injury in the Sharks game, which will be monitored by Leinster this week.

Flanker Scott Penny has entered the graduated return-to-play protocols and will be assessed throughout the week.

The province say there is no update on Ireland captain Johnny Sexton (groin), Vakhtang Abdaladze (neck), Ed Byrne (tricep), Rhys Ruddock (hamstring), Jamie Osborne (knee) and Martin Moloney (knee).

Leinster face inter-provincial rivals Munster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (17:30 BST) before returning to the Dublin venue to face La Rochelle in the Heineken Champions Cup final on 20 May in a repeat of last year's decider.

On Monday, Munster confirmed Conor Murray, Malakai Fekitoa, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman will not feature against Leinster on Saturday.

All four will go through return-to-play protocols after undergoing head injury assessments in their quarter-final win over Glasgow.

Munster are also sweating on the fitness of captain Peter O'Mahony after the 33-year-old had a scan on his injured elbow.

The winners of Saturday's semi-final will face Irish rivals Connacht or South African side Stormers in the URC final.