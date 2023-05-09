Jarrod Evans scored 765 points in 127 appearances for Cardiff

Departing fly-half Jarrod Evans says life at Cardiff has been like a Netflix series over the last year.

Evans will join Harlequins next season as one of 16 players who are leaving the Arms Park at the end of this campaign.

The 2022-23 Welsh rugby season has been plagued by off-the-field issues including the delay in offering new contracts to players.

The hold-up came following the delay in agreeing a new financial deal between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and regions, which prompted the national squad to threaten to strike for the Six Nations match against England in February.

That threat was averted and some contracts were eventually offered, but squad sizes will be reduced next season and Evans is among a raft of players leaving Welsh rugby.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young, meanwhile, was suspended before the final game of the season with the region saying only that he was not present due to "unforeseen circumstances".

"In the nine years I have been here it has always been hectic and something going on," Evans told the Scrum V podcast.

"But this year is like nothing I have seen before in terms of the contracts and finances, and stuff on the field has been difficult to focus on.

"I don't know about the other three regions, but down at Cardiff at times it's honestly been like a Netflix series.

"One thing happens, there is a cliff-hanger until the next day and then something else happens. The week after there is something else. It's been very difficult to focus on the rugby among the turbulent day-to-day stuff.

"You would come out of a meeting room and the topic straight away would be about this or that with contracts and you had boys going out there and playing with no security. It's been a challenging year to say the least."

Evans, 26, sorted his deal with Harlequins in March and it was announced in April. The move came after he realised his time at Cardiff would come to an end with finances so tight.

"There was no realistic option to stay at Cardiff," said Evans.

"I had a chat with Dai Young and he basically said he was not going to offend me with the offer he could give me.

"I could feel it coming in the pipeline. I kind of expected it, but also sometimes could not believe it.

"I loved it at Cardiff, the majority of the years, and there were times I was here I thought I was going to leave and when it came to the crunch I always ended up staying.

"Even if I had stayed, I am not sure how good the picture would be going into next year.

"Things have happened as they have this time around and I am quite excited now about going to Harlequins."

Evans says he feels sad for players who are leaving Cardiff, including centres Willis Halaholo and Rey Lee-Lo. Halaholo suffered a serious Achilles injury in training before his departure was confirmed.

There are squad places to be filled ahead of the new season with minimal money available to make offers.

"Even though I was sorted myself, it is still tough for boys now," said Evans.

"There are spaces to be filled in Cardiff which haven't yet and that is concerning and not something we have experienced before.

"It is upsetting, that was the overriding feeling. There were so many boys going and they probably deserved more for what they have given to the club, to finish on their terms.

"Willis Halaholo and Rey Lee-Lo are probably the two names that stick out. They have given a lot to the club and it's not been easy with the transition they have made with their families.

"Willis' last injury was horrific, I hope he won't mind me saying.

"There was all the contract talk going on when we were coming out of a meeting and then we were training and going through backs moves and he has sprinted and his Achilles has gone.

"It was terrible and that's the sort of thing I was going on about. People going out on the field with no security. Never mind playing a game - that was in training.

"It has not been easy for the coaching staff either because they have had to manage us and we have not been in the right head space."

Former Wales head coach Wayne Pivac picked Jarrod Evans at fly-half in his first match in charge against Barbarians in November 2019

Joining Harlequins means Evans has put his international ambitions on hold for now, as he will be ineligible for Wales under the new 25-cap selection rule.

Players must have 25 caps to play club rugby outside of Wales as well as international rugby.

Evans has played eight internationals, the last of which was against Argentina in July 2021.

He was unable to convince former Wales coach Wayne Pivac or the returning Warren Gatland he should be central to their international plans.

"There was feedback from both, but I don't feel I was given the opportunities that maybe my form deserved sometimes," said Evans.

"Mentally it was difficult to perform for my region, I went through a period maybe overthinking what they want me to do, thinking too much about what people have said.

"You want it so much, you are trying too hard to impress and maybe changing what you are as a player.

"Playing in a World Cup is one of the things you play rugby for, but nothing is guaranteed. You have to do what is best for yourself."