Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026.

Townsend has been in charge since 2017 and his previous deal was due to expire after this autumn's World Cup.

Scotland finished third in the Six Nations and have risen to their highest place of fifth in the world rankings.

"I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world," said Townsend.

"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.

"The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.

"Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters."

Following a Six Nations campaign comprising of wins over England, Wales and Italy, Townsend indicated that he would like to stay on but would take time to reflect.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson had said he was "pleased but not delighted" with a tournament that included defeats to the world's top two sides, Ireland and France.

However, when announcing the new deal, Dodson spoke of "continuity and forward momentum".

"The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development," he said.

"We believe Gregor is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland."