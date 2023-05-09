Close menu

Gregor Townsend: Scotland head coach signs new contract

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Gregor Townsend is staying on as Scotland head coach after the World Cup
Townsend will name his World Cup training squad later today after agreeing to stay on beyond the tournament in France

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has signed a contract extension until April 2026.

Townsend, 50, has been in charge since 2017 and his previous deal was due to expire after this autumn's World Cup.

Scotland finished third in the Six Nations and have risen to their highest place of fifth in the world rankings.

"I'm excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world," said Townsend.

"As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

"I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before.

"The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special.

"Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters."

Townsend can take Scotland to 'next level'

Following a Six Nations campaign comprising of wins over England, Wales and Italy, Townsend indicated that he would like to stay, but would take time to reflect on his future.

Scottish Rugby Union chief executive Mark Dodson had declared himself "pleased but not delighted" with a tournament that included defeats to the world's top two sides, Ireland and France.

However, when announcing the new deal, Dodson spoke of "continuity and forward momentum".

"The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development," he said.

"We believe Gregor is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland."

Scotland exited the World Cup at the group stage four years ago and face a very tough task in France, having been drawn in Pool A, along with Ireland and defending champions South Africa.

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 10:45

    Deserved

  • Comment posted by ac90, today at 10:45

    shocked yet relieved that the SRU have actually made the correct decision here! Townsend is clearly getting a tune out of this group of players and consistency with results is starting to come (no disgrace in losing to Ireland and France, with the form they're in).
    Hopefully gives a boost to the players ahead of the WC as that group is just brutal...

  • Comment posted by Charles Correa, today at 10:43

    Great news! Despite all the naysaying Scotland have got a lot better since he's been in charge and they play great rugby which is what
    all rugby fans want to see. Onwards and upwards!

  • Comment posted by micmac, today at 10:43

    Gregor Townsend is the right coach for Scotland but he has an almost impossible task in the forthcoming World Cup. Let’s hope that the fans support him long term as he continues to build the team into something formidable as well as exciting.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 10:42

    Smart move by GT to negotiate his contract term beyond Dodsons, here’s hoping Dodson gets his jotters early!!

  • Comment posted by Varys, today at 10:42

    Makes sense. This is a strong group of players, changing coach wouldn't be a sensible step. The only worry is the results in the younger age groupings. We need the conveyor belt to keep producing good players but they seem a distance behind France, England and Ireland. We will need more kilt wearers in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

  • Comment posted by 123anon, today at 10:40

    Would be interesting to know his percentage win as an international head coach. He has done a decent enough job at Scotland it seems,

  • Comment posted by DRHS, today at 10:39

    No other options out there, but why so long? Surely better to have a change 2/2.5 years out from RWC 27?

    • Reply posted by 123anon, today at 10:42

      123anon replied:
      Should have just extended him to next world cup in 2027. This one in 2023 is a free hit for him, just a chance to experiment and build for the future. Scotland are not expected (and wont) qualify from their group at WC 2023

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 10:37

    Let's hope Mark Dodson doesn't get his own contract renewed. How he justifies his salary is beyond me.

  • Comment posted by Mister Tibbs, today at 10:35

    Good appointment - hopefully Scotland will continue to improve on this seasons results.

    • Reply posted by Cardiffblue, today at 10:38

      Cardiffblue replied:
      I agree and think they will kick on from the 6 nations.
      However I predict a lot of people will strongly disagree, watch this space😁

