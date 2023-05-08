Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Elderkin came through Exeter's academy system before moving to Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates backs Joe Elderkin and Will Trewin have agreed new one-year contracts with the Championship club.

Elderkin, 24, has spent the past two seasons at the Mennaye and the centre, who can also play at fly-half, scored two tries this season.

Cornish-born full-back Trewin, 24, joined the Pirates last May and scored four tries in eight games in his debut season at the Mennaye.

They join John Stevens and Jack Andrew in agreeing terms for 2023-24.