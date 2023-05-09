Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Duncan Taylor made his Saracens debut in September 2011

Saracens' Scotland centre Duncan Taylor will leave the club at the end of the season after 12 years.

The 33-year-old moved to Sarries from Bedford in 2011 and has played 167 times, scoring in the 2016 Premiership final win over Exeter and helping the club win three Champions Cup titles.

He also won 28 caps for Scotland and went to the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"I've loved spending the last 12 years at this amazing place. I've truly had the time of my life," Taylor said.

"The ups, the downs, the trophies, the wins and losses have all been part of it, but most importantly the day-to-day interactions I've been fortunate enough to have with such an amazing group of friends will be cherished for the rest of my life.

"The future of this club looks incredibly bright and I'm so excited to come back and see everyone in the future. I've had some amazing memories at this place and there's still time left for a couple more," he told the club website. external-link

Taylor's time at Saracens spanned the most successful - and controversial - period in their history.

As well as winning three European titles - and making another Champions Cup final - the club also won four Premiership titles and made two more Twickenham finals.

But Sarries were relegated in 2020 for breaching salary cap rules and Taylor was part of the side that won the Championship title in 2021 to ensure a swift return to the top flight.

"Duncan leaves our club as one of the most admired, respected and popular players in our recent history," said director of rugby Mark McCall.

"Competing hard and giving everything on the field, looking out for his team-mates and leading the charge off the field, Duncan has been a shining example and an inspiration to staff and players alike.

"He has had to deal with some cruel luck injury-wise and has done so with incredible resilience and zero self-pity.

"Duncan was and is a brilliant team-mate - humble, selfless, thoroughly decent and someone you could always count on."