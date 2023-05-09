Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dan Lydiate has scored one try in 69 caps for Wales and played for the British and Irish Lions in the series win over Australia in 2013

Wales flanker Dan Lydiate will return to Dragons after signing a contract following his departure from Ospreys.

The 35-year-old has been named in Warren Gatland's preliminary 54-man World Cup training squad.

Lydiate started his career with Dragons before joining French club Racing Metro in 2013 and returning to Wales to sign for Ospreys a year later.

"It's great to be back. I have fond memories here and I am determined to add to that," said Lydiate.

Dragons lost Ross Moriarty, who has joined French side Brive, but head coach Dai Flanagan has replaced him with a fellow Wales and British Lions back row.

"I've had a lot of positive conversations with Dai about what is being built here and he is one of the reasons I wanted to return and sign," said Lydiate.

"There is a good crop of young talent at Dragons and now I'm back on board I will hopefully add some experience, play my part, and help them on their journey too.

"I'm looking forward to getting stuck in. There is no better crowd than Rodney Parade when it's packed out and I can't wait to represent the club again."

In March, Lydiate, who is also involved in running a farm, posted a message on social media asking any club "looking for a young up and coming six for next season with plenty of life in him" to give him a call, while in his latest post he said "thanks for everyone who's been part of my journey as an Osprey, still life in the old bull".

Dan Lydiate played 85 games for Dragons in his first stint with the region between 2007 and 2013

Flanagan welcomed the signing, saying: "We're delighted Dan is coming home to a club where it all started and a place that means a huge amount to him.

"Dan has enjoyed a fantastic career, playing at the very highest level, and he comes back to Dragons producing some of his finest rugby, underlined by his recent call-up by Wales.

"Dan remains hugely ambitious and still wants to achieve in rugby and be a huge asset to us.

"He is a leader, someone who sets the standards, while his vast experience and approach to the game will be of huge benefit to our young squad.

"We're excited Dan is a Dragon again and from speaking to him I know how much he is looking forward to pulling that jersey back on and representing the Men of Gwent."

All four Welsh regions - Ospreys, Cardiff, Dragons and Scarlets - are facing financial cutbacks following the recent renegotiation of their funding agreement with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

There will be a salary cap for 2023-24 of £5.2m for each of the four teams, which will be reduced to £4.5m the following season.