Welsh club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results 6 May, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Admiral Men's National leagues
Division 2 East
Caerleon 14 - 23 Croesyceiliog
Caldicot 24 - 35 Oakdale
Pill Harriers 34 - 15 Blackwood
Talywain 20 - 0 Newport HSOB
Ynysddu 25 - 8 Abergavenny
Division 2 East Central
Abercynon 16 - 7 Cowbridge
Cilfynydd 7 - 50 Abercwmboi
Gilfach Goch 7 - 33 Aberdare
Treharris 7 - 38 Llanishen
Division 2 North
Mold 41 - 17 Rhyl
Division 2 West Central
Aberavon Quins 29 - 12 Maesteg Celtic
Morriston 13 - 18 Builth Wells
Pencoed P - P Heol y Cyw
Porthcawl 34 - 19 Pyle
Resolven 12 - 24 Ystradgynlais
Division 2 West
Carmarthen Athletic 5 - 43 Tenby United
Fishguard P - P Tycroes
Kidwelly 30 - 32 Nantgaredig
Loughor 12 - 22 Pontarddulais
Milford Haven 15 - 30 Burry Port
Division 3 East
Abertillery B G 20 - 0 Blaina
Abertysswg 0 - 20 Rhymney
RTB Ebbw Vale 22 - 21 Machen
Tredegar Ironsides 0 - 20 Usk
Division 3 East Central
CR Cymry Caerdydd P - P St Albans
Fairwater 6 - 0 Penygraig
Llanharan 66 - 26 Canton
Pentyrch 13 - 14 Penarth
Pontyclun 5 - 12 Cardiff Quins
Tylorstown 20 - 0 Old Illtydians
Division 3 North East
Bro Gwernant 33 - 19 Balla II
Division 3 North West
Bro Ffestiniog P - P Rhyl
Mold II 12 - 14 Ruthin II
Division 3 West Central
Baglan 0 - 20 Abercrave
Cwmgors 20 - 0 Taibach
Cwmllynfell 7 - 57 Tonmawr
Nantymoel 7 - 15 Vardre
Swansea Uplands 10 - 8 Aberavon Green Stars
Division 3 West A
Aberaeron 44 - 27 Laugharne
Llanybydder 43 - 36 Pembroke Dock Quins
St Clears 24 - 28 Lampeter Town
Division 3 West B
Cefneithin 54 - 21 Tumble
Llandeilo 18 - 5 Betws
Llangadog 59 - 17 Bynea
Penygroes 20 - 0 Furnace United
Trimsaran 41 - 10 Llandybie
Division 4 East
Bedwellty 17 - 24 St Julians HSOB
Blackwood Stars 19 - 27 New Panteg
Division 4 East Central
Cefn Coed 7 - 33 Treherbert
Old Penarthians 15 - 47 Llantwit Major
Tonyrefail P - P Caerau Ely
Wattstown 20 - 0 Llandaff North
Ynysowen 22 - 31 Llandaff
Division 4 West Central
Alltwen 19 - 7 Crynant
Glais 7 - 53 Bryncethin
Glyncorrwg 20 - 0 Penlan
Maesteg 3 - 16 Cefn Cribwr
Division 5 East
Crumlin 32 - 18 Bettws
Hollybush 14 - 14 Brynithel
Pontllanfraith 20 - 30 Crickhowell
Division 5 East Central
Brackla 18 - 15 Ogmore Vale
Hirwaun 15 - 38 Tref y Clawdd
Llandrindod Wells 29 - 21 Cardiff Saracens
Whitchurch 24 - 19 Cardiff Internationals
Division 5 West Central
Cwmtwrch 32 - 26 Seven Sisters
Pantyffynnon 35 - 36 Fall Bay
Penybanc 15 - 31 Pontyates
Pontardawe 20 - 0 Cwmgwrach
Tonna 21 - 20 Banwen
Division 6 East
Abersychan 5 - 0 West Mon
Trefil P - P Cwmcarn United