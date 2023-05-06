Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Samson Lee made his Wales debut in 2013 and helped them win the Grand Slam in 2019

Scarlets' Wales tight-head prop Samson Lee makes his return from a 14-month absence with injury for Llandovery in the Welsh Premiership at Newport on Saturday.

The 30-year-old suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon while in South Africa with Scarlets in March 2022.

Lee's return comes after Scarlets' season ended in a European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Glasgow.

Llandovery are second and Newport fourth in Welsh rugby's second tier.