Jack Carty kicked all of Connacht's points

United Rugby Championship - Ulster v Connacht Ulster (3) 10 Try: O'Connor Con: Cooney Pen: Cooney Connacht (9) 15 Pens: Carty 5

Five Jack Carty penalties sent Connacht through to the United Rugby Championship semi-finals with a 15-10 win over a sloppy Ulster in Belfast.

The hosts staged a late rally, with captain Alan O'Connor scoring a converted try, but were made to pay for an ill-disciplined performance.

A John Cooney penalty opened the scoring for the hosts before four strikes from Carty.

O'Connor's try made it 12-10 before a late Carty penalty sealed victory.

Andy Friend's side, who finished seventh in the URC table after a poor start to the season, will travel to either the Stormers or Bulls, who face each other on Saturday, in the semi-finals.

Friday night's victory also extends Friend's tenure as head of rugby in Galway, with the Australian native having announced in November that he would step away from his position at the end of this season.

For Ulster, meanwhile, it is the end of a season that supporters were beginning to hope would deliver a first piece of silverware since they won the Celtic League title in 2006.

A victory over Connacht at the Kingspan would have set up another home semi-final after they finished second in the URC table, 18 points ahead of their victors.

The defeat came a day after the province announced that 10 players - including Rory Sutherland, Jeff-Toomaga-Allen and Duane Vermeulen who all started on Friday night - would be leaving their squad.

While they did mount a fightback in the final 20 minutes, which had the home crowd sensing a comeback win, the 60 minutes before that were disjointed and disappointing.

The match was going away from them at 12-3 down when their renowned maul finally clicked into gear on 64 minutes, with substitute Tom Stewart being stopped with the ball before captain O'Connor picked up and drove over for an uplifting try that was converted by Cooney.

An excellent Rob Baloucoune break in the 68th minute was the closest they came to grabbing another try, but they allowed Connacht to turn the ball over after the speedy wing was stopped.

Ulster: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Sutherland, Herring, Toomaga-Allen; O'Connor (capt), Treadwell; McCann, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Stewart, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Carter, Murphy, Doak, Moore, Gilroy.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Porch, Farrell, Aki, Hansen; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Murphy, Murray; Hurley-Langton, Oliver, Prendergast.

Replacements: Tierney-Martin, Duggan, Aungier, Dowling, Butler, Marmion, Daly, Ralston.

More to follow.