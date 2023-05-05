Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

McWilliams was appointed Ireland head coach in December 2021

Ireland women's head coach Greg McWilliams has stepped down from the position by "mutual consent" following the team's poor Six Nations campaign.

A statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union said that McWilliams had departed with "immediate effect".

The IRFU said assistant coach John McKee "will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised".

Ireland's lost all of their Six Nations games, which was rounded off by last weekend's 36-10 defeat by Scotland.

That left Ireland bottom of the table, eight years after they won their last Six Nations title.

Earlier this week, following media reports that McWilliams was set to step down, the IRFU said that it was "in discussion" with the coach.

Ireland registered 25 points and conceded 192 during their five Six Nations matches.

McWilliams was head coach of Major League Rugby side Rugby United New York before being appointed by Ireland in December 2021.

This is his second spell with the Ireland women's team, having been assistant to Philip Doyle from 2009 to 2014.