Scotland finished the Six Nations by beating Ireland

Scotland will travel to South Africa in October to compete in WXV2 - the second tier of the new global competition launched by World Rugby.

Wins over Italy and Ireland in the final two rounds of this season's Women's Six Nations secured Scotland's place in the middle of the three tiers.

Now the venues have been chosen for the format designed to provide international games between World Cups.

Six teams will take part in games on 14, 21 and 28 October in South Africa.

Scotland will be joined by one further team from Europe, the fourth-placed team from the Pacific Four Series and one team from Oceania, Asia and Africa.

The sixth-placed regional position in the WXV2 competition at the end of each season will be relegated to WXV3, which will feature Ireland after their last-place finish in the Six Nations.

There will be no promotion to WXV1, for which England, France and Wales have qualified and will be played in New Zealand, for the first two years.