Sam Hill has made 12 appearances for Sale so far this season

Sale Sharks have announced eight more players will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Experienced centre Sam Hill, 29, has made 32 appearances since joining from Exeter Chiefs for the 2020-21 season.

Full-back Jason Woodward, versatile back Ryan Mills and lock Dom Barrow are also leaving after short-term deals.

Four academy graduates - Ben Carlile, Elliot Gourlay, Kieran Wilkinson and Matt Postlethwaite - are also not being kept on.

The Sharks, who have guaranteed a home Premiership semi-final, had already confirmed that Will Cliff, Jono Ross and Byron McGuigan are all retiring at the end of the current campaign, while hooker Ewan Ashman will join Edinburgh.

Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the club website: external-link "I would like to thank every single one of these boys for their contribution to Sale Sharks. They have all played a part in the club's most successful season in over 15 years.

"I'm grateful to have had the privilege to work with each one of them and get to know them on a personal level."