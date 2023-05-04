Close menu

England: John Mitchell appointed women's head coach after Simon Middleton departure

By Sara OrchardBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

John Mitchell points
Mitchell has coached in Australia, South Africa and the United States

Former New Zealand men's coach John Mitchell will take over as England women's head coach later this year.

The 59-year-old will replace Simon Middleton, who stepped down following the Six Nations triumph at Twickenham on Saturday.

Currently defence coach for Japan's men's team, Mitchell will join England after the World Cup ends in October.

He said he wants England to "become a truly champion side that can rightfully contest for the World Cup in 2025".

Former England captain Sarah Hunter, who retired in March as the most capped player in women's rugby, will join Mitchell's backroom staff.

Forwards coach Louis Deacon will take charge of the side for World Rugby's new global women's competition WXV in October.

Mitchell said: "The Red Roses have set an incredible standard and foundation for women's rugby, being the most successful team in the Six Nations, which is a tremendous achievement. We now have the opportunity to build on this."

Mitchell led New Zealand's men to the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup.

He coached England men's forwards under Sir Clive Woodward from 1997 to 2000, before becoming England defence coach under Eddie Jones for three years.

His CV also includes spells with Sale Sharks, Wasps and the USA.

Before leaving, Middleton said there was a "need" for female influence in the England coaching staff, while captain Marlie Packer has said the team wanted the "right person for the job".

Hunter has been a player-coach at Premier 15s side Loughborough Lightening since 2017, while former Wasps player Lou Meadows, who also joins Mitchell's backroom staff, has coached England Counties before taking on England women's under-20s team this year.

World Rugby has set itself a target of 40% of all coaching staff at the 2025 Women's World Cup being female.

New Zealand Rugby recently confirmed an all-male coaching line-up for the Black Ferns, the current world champions.

Of the top sides in the world, only France have a female head coach in former captain Gaelle Mignot, who is co-head coach with David Ortiz.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by Jon Roberts, today at 13:55

    If he is the best available person then good. Great to see to females joining the group

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 13:53

    Should have brought in Allardyce. That's the kind of management this mob need.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 13:49

    He's a man - surely this can't be right - men can't possibly the answer ever BBC

  • Comment posted by hmmurdoch, today at 13:45

    The fact that a world class coach has come into the setup can only be a good thing for those around him. You've got the up and coming female coaches learning from one of the best. It's a great move, especially if they can bring more women on board during his tenure.

  • Comment posted by The Devils Advocate, today at 13:43

    Wow! Had been secretly hoping that old University friend Suzie Appleby would be in the frame for this, or another suitably experienced female coach. Having said that, the appointment of such a high profile coach to this role speaks volumes about quite how seriously the Red Roses are now taken by the RFU.....and rightly so.

  • Comment posted by YNWA, today at 13:39

    Interesting move , but I believe it should have been a lady. It sends out the wrong message that the Red Roses and english womens rugby needs males to get better.

    • Reply posted by KnotsinNotts, today at 13:50

      KnotsinNotts replied:
      Or you could argue that Marlie Packer is right, it is about having the right person in the post be that male or female, English or otherwise.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:38

    He is an excellent coach but as a coach friend said to me , here we go again, what does this say about the pathway for English and female coaches

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:32

    Wouldn't it be a better idea to let him coach the men's team?

    • Reply posted by Allanon, today at 13:35

      Allanon replied:
      No!

  • Comment posted by Paul James, today at 13:26

    If he does a great job then both his gender and nationality will soon become an irrelevance.

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 13:24

    Good coach but always a risk he'll blow out with his leftfield views.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 13:15

    What does that say about English and/or female coaches and indeed the RFU?

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 13:07

    I personally believe the head coach should be English for English team, French for French team...you catch my drift. 'The best of our lot against the best of your lot'
    He is from New Zealand i understand?
    Just my personal opinion. Can we not find a top class English coach for the role?

    • Reply posted by Rod Murchison, today at 13:26

      Rod Murchison replied:
      Why? You need the best person for the job and Mitchell a great appointment!!!

  • Comment posted by BarHercules, today at 13:02

    It matters not which gender the coaches are, as long as they are the right people for the job. All this nonsense about what percentage ought to be of which gender only panders to the masses: get the best that you can, always!

    • Reply posted by Stupot, today at 13:55

      Stupot replied:
      Disagree. It doesn't pander to the masses who would agree the best person; it's the vocal minority who get their fees fees hurt

  • Comment posted by aron, today at 13:02

    Wow …: as much as I think a woman coach was needed if anyone will coach into them killer instinct to get them through a World Cup final and win unlike the last two it’s Mitchell … proved that with our pack in 2003

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 13:13

      Blimmer replied:
      You're right on that one. But I trust he'll treat them correctly. Many of his era could be quite brutal in their approach to management. Pity it's not a women though, we need to see more of them managing and coaching at the top level. But posts like that have to be earned.

