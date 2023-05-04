Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

New Zealand ended England's winning run to lift the World Cup in November

England and Wales women will head to New Zealand in the autumn after world champions the Black Ferns were confirmed as hosts of WXV1.

The new three-tiered global women's tournament starts in October despite clashing with the men's World Cup.

England women will return to New Zealand for the first time since losing last year's World Cup final.

Scotland will head to South Africa to play in WXV2 but Ireland's base for WXV3 has yet to be named.

The competition is the first global Test competition outside of World Cups, something long considered but never achieved in men's rugby.

Despite the clash with the men's World Cup in France, World Rugby's director of women's rugby Sally Horrox said WXV had to launch this year.

"We could not wait any longer - we felt a real moral and sporting responsibility," she said.

The tournament will double the number of existing Test fixtures for the majority of competing nations, with a total of 18 countries playing across the three tiers.

England, Wales and France have all qualified for the top-tier WXV1 after finishing in the top three of the Women's Six Nations.

They will play the top three sides from the Pacific Fours competition that involves New Zealand, Australia, USA and Canada and will conclude in July.

Matches in WXV1 will be played on the weekends of 21 and 28 October and 4 November.

The final weekend was pushed back to avoid clashing with the men's World Cup final on 28 October.

Only Scotland are confirmed in WXV2 so far, matches for which will be played on the weekends of 14, 21 and 28 October in Cape Town. Only Ireland have qualified so far for WXV3.

Dates and venues for WXV1 should soon be confirmed by the New Zealand Rugby Union, with games taking place around the country.

Broadcast deals are in the pipeline and World Rugby hopes different time zones will enable them to avoid direct competition with the men's World Cup.

World Rugby is in advanced talks about the hosts for 2024 as it builds towards an expanded 16-team women's World Cup in England in 2025.