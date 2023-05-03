Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Joe Hawkins cannot play for Wales while at Exeter, while Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit can do so

Wales centre Joe Hawkins has backed his decision to sign the Exeter Chiefs deal that ended his hopes of playing at the 2023 World Cup.

He has won five of the 25 caps needed to continue at Test level while playing club rugby outside Wales.

Hawkins, 20, says the Welsh rugby "turbulence" that meant players losing their jobs "reinforced" his choice.

He also said while rising from junior Ospreys ranks to Wales caps, he was "significantly underpaid".

"Witnessing the number of players currently out of a job in Wales has reinforced my decision," wrote Hawkins.

"Further, while I have spent the last three years playing professional rugby, and later, international rugby, I have been held to an 'academy contract' - being significantly underpaid."

Ospreys declined to comment on Hawkins' belief he was underpaid there.

Hawkins was left out of Wales' preliminary World Cup training squad after his move from Ospreys to Exeter.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has said he was "disappointed" to lose Hawkins for the World Cup in France later this year after the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), who run the professional game in Wales, told him he was ineligible upon studying documentation over the timing of his move to England.

Hawkins was first named in a national squad in October 2022 and made his debut against Australia the following month, could still have been deemed available for Wales had he been uncapped when he signed his Exeter contract.

However, the player feels he has made the right decision and issued his statement to "provide some clarity" on his position.

"The decision to step away from my home region was not taken lightly," he added.

"Gaining my first cap for Wales in the autumn internationals was an incredibly proud day for my family and I, and continuing to wear the Welsh jersey and play in the Six Nations fulfilled a childhood dream of mine.

"Unfortunately, I've been deemed ineligible to play for Wales and the opportunity to play in the World Cup is no longer a possibility.

"I wish the boys and the staff the best of luck and I am truly gutted I can't share this journey with them.

"I want to acknowledge that by signing for the Exeter Chiefs, my first professional contract, I have fully prioritised my rugby career. I have done so with my professional development, personal development and financial security in mind."

Hawkins added: "Being in the early stages of my rugby career, I fully recognise I have a long way to go to reach my full potential. Signing for the Chiefs will allow me to grow as an individual both on and off the field.

"In terms of my personal development, I have the opportunity to move away from home and challenge myself in new ways, enabling me to mature further.

"I will also have access to great facilities and coaching staff and the chance to gain important experience at a competitive level. I will do my best to be truly valued there."

Hawkins also hopes to rekindle his Wales career in future - under current rules he would have to return to play in Wales to do so.

"My ultimate goal is to fulfil my potential for both my club and country, despite this being put on hold for now ,"he said.

"However, I am very grateful and excited to focus on next season with my new club. I'm determined to work hard and achieve success with my new team-mates at Sandy Park over the coming years. I can't wait to get started."

Spotlight on Wales eligibility

The spotlight was shone on Wales' eligibility rules after Gatland named a 54-man squad that, while omitting Hawkins, included former England prop Henry Thomas and France-bound Dragons forward Will Rowlands.

Thomas, capped seven times by England between 2013 and 2014, has served World Rugby's stand-down period of three years to represent another country.

The 31-year-old Montpellier tighthead has not been capped by Wales, so is not affected by the 25-cap rule.

Thomas would, however, have to play in Wales after his current Montpellier deal expires should he be capped in the meantime.

Rowlands has won 23 caps and his registration will remain in Wales before he joins Paris-based Racing 92 next season.

Two World Cup warm-up games against England and another with South Africa in August could take Rowlands to the 25-cap mark.