Duane Vermeulen, player of the match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, was considered a major coup for Ulster when he joined from the Bulls in 2021

United Rugby Championship quarter-final - Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 5 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen to live commentary and follow text updates on BBC Sport website

South African World Cup-winning back row Duane Vermeulen is among 10 players set to leave Ulster at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old, who starred in the Springboks' 2019 World Cup triumph, joined Ulster in late 2021.

Vermeulen was signed as a replacement for his compatriot Marcell Coetzee.

Samoa prop Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Scot Rory Sutherland and Australian lock Sam Carter are among those who will also depart the Kingspan Stadium.

Craig Gilroy, who announced his departure last month, Rob Lyttle, the retiring Jordi Murphy, Gareth Milasinovich, Declan Moore and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan complete the 10 players who are leaving.

Ulster say they will recognise the players' contributions during Friday's United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Connacht.

"All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch," said head coach Dan McFarland.

"It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season.

"I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined-out in the white jersey."