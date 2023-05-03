Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Flanker John Stevens was named club captain for Cornish Pirates this season

Cornish Pirates back row John Stevens and prop Jack Andrew have signed new one-year contracts with the Championship club.

Flanker Stevens, 28, has made more than 120 appearances since signing in 2013.

He was named captain for this season, guiding Pirates to a fifth-placed finish in the second tier, and like Andrew was born in Truro.

Andrew, 32, is the Pirates' most experienced player having played 220 times since his debut in 2013.

"We are delighted to retain both John and Jack for another season," said chief executive officer Rebecca Thomas.

"They are an integral part to our team, both on and off the pitch, and have a wealth of Championship seasons and experience between them.

"Both proud Cornishmen, their links to the club are deep rooted and their commitment has been outstanding for many years."