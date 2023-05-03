Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

The sale of former Premiership rugby club Worcester Warriors to the Atlas Group has been completed.

Atlas, led by former Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole, had been given until 2 May by administrators Begbies Traynor to get the deal done after agreeing to buy the club in February.

Although that deadline passed without any news, the deal has now been officially finalised.

More to follow.